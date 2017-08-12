UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2017 Dates Released at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC Civil Services Mains 2017 exam dates have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in.The UPSC Civil Services Mains examination papers are scheduled to commence from October 28th 2017 till November 3rd 2017. The candidates who had successfully cleared the Pre-Lims need to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Mains Exam, which will be available on the official website of UPSC on 17th August 2017.According to the Civil Services Mains 2017 examination schedule the Paper – I i.e. Essay will be conducted on October 28th 2017.General Studies papers will be conducted on 30th and 31st October 2017 in four shifts.The Language papers are scheduled for November 1st 2017 with Indian Language paper to be conducted in the morning shift wherein candidates can select from 22 Indian languages viz (Assamese / Bengali / Bodo / Dogri / Gujarati / Hindi / Kannada / Kashmiri / Konkani / Maithili / Malayalam / Manipuri / Marathi / Nepali / Oriya / Punjabi / Sanskrit / Santhali / Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script) / Tamil / Telugu / Urdu ). The English Language paper will be held in the afternoon session.The Optional papers are scheduled for November 3rd 2017.There would be no exams on October 29th (Sunday) and November 2nd (Thursday) as per the official notice.All the exams will be conducted for 3 hours duration in the morning session and afternoon sessions viz:. Forenoon Session: 9am to 12 noon. Afternoon Session: 2pm to 5pm: http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/CSM_2017_TimeTable_Engl.pdf