UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam 2017 Results Declared on upsc.gov.in

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam 2017 Results have been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in. UPSC had conducted the written test for the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam 2017 on 12th May 2017. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results by following the instructions given below:Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.inStep 2: Click on the linkStep 3: A PDF file with the Roll Numbers and Results of the successful candidates will be displayedStep 4: CTRL+F with your Roll Number to Check your ResultStep 5: Download the pdf and save it for further referenceDirect Link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/whats-new/Combined%20Geo-Scientist%20and%20Geologist%20Examination%2C%202017/Written%20Result UPSC had conducted the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam 2017 to fill a total of 138 vacancies viz:Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines -40 posts for Geologist Group A40 posts for Geophysicist Group A25 posts for Chemist Group APosts in Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources -33 posts for Junior Hydro geologists (Scientist B), Group AThe successful candidates of the written examination are qualified for Interview/Personality Test. The candidates should produce the original certificate proof for age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) and submit it along with the scanned copies of certificates. DAF will be available on the Commission’s Website from 22nd to 31st August 2017. Interviews of candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test are tentatively scheduled to begin from the month of September 2017.