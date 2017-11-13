UPSC EPFO Final Result 2017 Declared, Check Now
The Union Public Service Commission aims to fill 257 vacancies for Enforcement Officers – Account Officers in EPFO under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The Union Public Service Commission had conducted the written examination for the recruitment of Enforcement Officers and Account Officers for the EPFO Recruitment 2017 in the month of February this year. (Screenshot)
UPSC EPFO Final Result 2017 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission aims to fill 257 vacancies for Enforcement Officers – Account Officers in EPFO under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Candidates who had appeared for the final selection interviews in September-October 2017 can follow the steps below and download their result now:
How to Check UPSC EPFO Final Result 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Under the What’s New section on the right side of the screen, click on the notification that reads, ‘Final Result: 257 posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer in (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment.’
Step 3 – Click on the pdf for Final Result
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number to find if you’ve made it to the list or not
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it on your system or take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FinalResult_257_EPFO_Engl.pdf
The Union Public Service Commission had conducted the written examination for the recruitment of Enforcement Officers and Account Officers for the EPFO Recruitment 2017 in the month of February this year. Interviews for the candidates who qualified in the written examination were conducted from 11th September to 13th October, this year.
The final list of 257 candidates that are finally recruited by the UPSC has been released now, sorted via Roll Numbers. The Commission is expected to soon release the Interview marks, cut-off marks, etc once the recruitment process is completed or within thirty days of the result day, whichever is later.
The Union Public Service Commission aims to fill 257 vacancies for Enforcement Officers – Account Officers in EPFO under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Candidates who had appeared for the final selection interviews in September-October 2017 can follow the steps below and download their result now:
How to Check UPSC EPFO Final Result 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Under the What’s New section on the right side of the screen, click on the notification that reads, ‘Final Result: 257 posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer in (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment.’
Step 3 – Click on the pdf for Final Result
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number to find if you’ve made it to the list or not
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it on your system or take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FinalResult_257_EPFO_Engl.pdf
The Union Public Service Commission had conducted the written examination for the recruitment of Enforcement Officers and Account Officers for the EPFO Recruitment 2017 in the month of February this year. Interviews for the candidates who qualified in the written examination were conducted from 11th September to 13th October, this year.
The final list of 257 candidates that are finally recruited by the UPSC has been released now, sorted via Roll Numbers. The Commission is expected to soon release the Interview marks, cut-off marks, etc once the recruitment process is completed or within thirty days of the result day, whichever is later.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Dares To Go Bald For This Reason
- Bachchans Kick Off The Big Fat Indian Wedding Season With Great Panache
- Salman Khan Shares First Look of Race 3, Wraps Up Tiger Zinda Hai
- Air Pollution: India Set to Get Air Purifier Standards to Filter Cheap Products
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know