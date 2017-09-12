UPSC ESE 2017 Results for Final list Engineering Services Released at upsc.gov.in
UPSC had conducted the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains Exam in the month of May 2017 and the Personality Test interviews were held from July till September 2017.
UPSC ESE 2017 Results have been declared by the Union Public Service Commission Engineering Services Examination on its official website - upsc.gov.in.
Approximately 500 Candidates have been shortlisted by the UPSC out of which 209 Candidates are from the unreserved category, 159 Candidates are from OBC, 88 from SC and 44 Candidates from ST. There are 90 candidates that are put in Reserved list.
UPSC has recommended these candidates for appointment to various Services/Posts in the concerned Ministries and Departments. Candidates who had appeared in the UPSC ECE Mains Exam and Personality Test can follow the instructions below to check their result:
How to Check UPSC ESE 2017 Results?
Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Under What’s New, Click on ‘Final Result of Engineering Services Examination 2017”
Step 3: Download the pdf file
Step 4: Do a CTRL+F search with your Roll Number or Full Name
Step 5: Save the pdf for future reference
The detailed marks and cut-off will be uploaded later on the official website by UPSC. The candidates who have cleared the Engineering Services Examination 2017 need to get their documents verified at the time of selection.
Out of the 500 vacant posts for which the recruitment has taken place, 258 posts are in the Civil Engineering, 135 in Mechanical Engineering, 59 in Electrical Engineering and 48 in Electronics and Tele-Communication Engineering.
