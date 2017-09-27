UPSC ESE 2018 application process for Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2018 has been initiated by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsconline.nic.in.In a notification released earlier by the UPSC on upsc.gov.in, applications are invited to fill approximately 588 engineering vacancies in different departments of the Central Government of India. The eligible candidates are required to fill the online applications on UPSC's official website on or before October 23, 2017, 6 pm.Candidates interested in applying for UPSC IES exam 2018 can follow the instructions below and apply online:: Visit the official website - www.upsconline.nic.in: Register online by entering all details: Select the post applying for: Make the payment online or via SBI Branch: Download the Confirmation and take a Print Out for future referenceCandidates from General Category and OBC are required to pay an exam fee of ₹200 while female candidates from all categories and candidates from Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Physically Handicapped are exempted from paying the same.The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be organising the Prelims Exam for IES 2018 on January 7th 2018 and the admit cards for the same are expected to be made available three weeks in advance on the commission's website.Candidates can read through the examination centres, eligibility guidelines, posts categories, syllabus, exam pattern and all other details in the official notification issued by UPSC for Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2018 on its official website - www.upsc.gov.in or click the below url:: http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notification_ESE_2018_Engl.pdf