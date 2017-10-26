UPSC Geologist/Geo Scientist Examination 2017 Final Results have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in.A total of 78 candidates have been selected in the final results. UPSC Geologist/Geo Scientist Examination 2017 was conducted on 12th May 2017 for filling 138 vacancies of Geologist/Geo Scientist by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). It was followed by Personality Test in October 2017, earlier this month. Candidates who had appeared for the same can check their final result by following the steps given below:– Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in– Click on 'Final Results: Combined Geo Scientist and Geologist Examination 2017' under the 'What's New' section– Click on pdf icon under documents– Download your result and take a print out for further reference- http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR_CGeol_2017_Engl.pdfCandidates seeking any clarification can contact the facilitation counter of UPSC. The detailed marks of the candidates will be made available on the official website in the next fifteen days.UPSC Geologist/Geo Scientist examination 2017 was held for the candidates who hold a Master's Degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Oceanography or Petroleum Exploration or Geochemistry or Geological Technology or Geophysical Technology from a recognized university or institute.. Category-I (Posts in Geological Survey of India). Category – II (Post in Central Ground Water Board)