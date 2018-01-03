GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPSC IFS Main Exam 2017 Result released at upsc.gov.in, Fill DAF from 10th Jan 2018

UPSC will release the marksheets of the candidates within 15 days of Final Result which will be declared after the Interviews/Personality Test.

Updated:January 3, 2018, 3:19 PM IST
UPSC IFS Main Examination 2017 Result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in. UPSC had conducted the Indian Forest Services Main Examination 2017 in December last month and candidates who have qualified the exam will now be eligible to appear in the Interview or Personality Test round.

UPSC will release the marksheets of the candidates within 15 days of Final Result which will be declared after the Interviews/Personality Test. Candidates who had appeared for the Mains exam can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to Check UPSC IFS Main Examination 2017 Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on “Written Result: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017
Step 3 – It will take you to the next page, where you need to click on the pdf
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it or take a print out for further reference
Direct URL – http://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/IFS_Main_2017_WR_Eng_F.pdf

The Commission will make e-summon letters available on the website for qualified candidates and no summon letters will be sent by paper.

However, qualified candidates who would not receive any communication on the same by UPSC, must contact the Commission’s office on the following numbers - 011-23385271, 011-23381125 & 011-23098543.

The Interviews or Personality Tests of the qualified candidates will be organized at the Office of Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Also, the qualified candidates are required to fill the DAF to submit Cadre preferences from 10th January 2018 on UPSC’s official website.
