The UPSC IFS Main Examination 2017 Detailed Application Form (DAF) has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of India on its official website - upsc.gov.in.The Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017 is scheduled for 3rd December 2017 and candidates eligible for the same need to fill the Detailed Application Form on or before 20th September 2017, 6 pm. Candidates who have cleared the Prelims exam can follow the instructions below to fill the DAF online:: Visit the official website - www.upsc.gov.in: Under the What's New tab, click on 'DAF: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017': It will open a pdf file containing the DAF for IFS Main Exam and instructions to fill the same: Fill the Detailed Application Form and submit the application fee of Rs 200 online or take a print out and pay the fee offline at your nearest SBI branch: Download the Confirmation of submission and take a print out for future reference.Female Candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH are exempted from application fee.The UPSC IFS Main Examination 2017 is scheduled to be conducted in various test centres across India viz Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkatta, Lucknow, Nagpur, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Dispur (Guwahati) and Port Blair.The UPSC is a central agency engaged in conducting various Civil Services Exams, Engineering Services Exams, Combined Medical Services Exams, Combined Defence Services Exam, National Defence Academy Exams, Naval Academy Exam amongst various other government exams to recruit candidates from all over India.