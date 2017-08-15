UPSC NDA/NA II Admit Cards 2017 Available on upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of India has released the admit cards for the National Defense Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) II Examination 2017 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. UPSC had released official notification for the vacancies on 7th June 2017 for which the registration process was completed on 30th June 2017. Candidates who had applied for the posts can download their admit cards following the instructions given below.Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.inStep 2: Click on the link: “e-admit card National Defense Academy & Naval Academy Examination (2) 2017”Step 3: Print the important instruction’s page and proceedStep 4: Enter your Roll number or Registration IdStep 5: Download the Admit CardThe Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 10th of September, 2017 at various centers across the country for candidates seeking admission to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA.The written examination consists of objective type questions with 2 subjects 1) Mathematics 2) General Ability Test. The maximum marks are 300 and 600 respectively. Both the papers are of 2 ½ hours duration.A total of 335 vacancies are available in National Defence Academy viz 208 for Army, 55 for Navy and 72 for Air Force and 55 Posts are available in the Indian Naval Academy. The Union Public Service Commission shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination. Those candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force will be assessed in Computerized Pilot Selection System (CPSS) and Pilot Aptitude Test (which forms the whole PAB Test) and for Officers Potentiality.Those who clear all tests will commence the 140th Course at the NDA and 102nd Course at the INA from 2nd July 2018 next year.