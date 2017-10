UPSC Recruitment 2017: 13 Posts for Scientist Officer; Apply Before Nov 16

UPSC Recruitment 2017 online application has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in . UPSC Recruitment 2017 invited applications for filling 13 vacancies via. Advertisement No.: 20/2017 for the post of Chemical and Non Destructive Scientist Officer in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.The last date for applying online is 16th November 2017 and the deadline for submitting hard copy of application and documents is 17th November 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply for UPSC Scientist Officer Recruitment 2017 online by following the steps given below.Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in Click on ‘Recruitment’Click on 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA)'Click on ‘Scientific Officer (Chemical)’ or ‘Scientific Officer (Non-Destructive)’ for detailsRegister yourself by clicking on ‘New Registration’Enter details and submitClick on ‘Apply Now’ in front of the postEnter your ‘Registration ID’ and ‘Password’, SubmitStep 9 – Download confirmation and take a print out for further referenceFor Scientist Officer (Chemical post): https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/Detail.php?post=1364&case=1392&id=1 For Scientist Officer (Non- Destructive post): https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/Detail.php?post=1365&case=1394&id=1 To apply for Scientist Officer Chemical post, candidates should have a Master's Degree in Chemistry or Master's Degree in Microbiology or Degree in Chemical Technology or degree in Chemical Engineering from a recognized institute or university.Pay scale for the post is Rs 47,600/-