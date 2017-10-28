UPSC Recruitment 2017: 13 Posts for Scientist Officer; Apply Before Nov 16
The last date for applying online is 16th November 2017 and the deadline for submitting hard copy of application and documents is 17th November 2017.
Candidates eligible and interested can apply for UPSC Scientist Officer Recruitment 2017 online
UPSC Recruitment 2017 online application has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in. UPSC Recruitment 2017 invited applications for filling 13 vacancies via. Advertisement No.: 20/2017 for the post of Chemical and Non Destructive Scientist Officer in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
The last date for applying online is 16th November 2017 and the deadline for submitting hard copy of application and documents is 17th November 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply for UPSC Scientist Officer Recruitment 2017 online by following the steps given below.
How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2017 Online
Step 1 – Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’
Step 3 – Click on 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA)'
Step 4 – Click on ‘Scientific Officer (Chemical)’ or ‘Scientific Officer (Non-Destructive)’ for details
Step 5 – Register yourself by clicking on ‘New Registration’
Step 6 – Enter details and submit
Step 7 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ in front of the post
Step 8 – Enter your ‘Registration ID’ and ‘Password’, Submit
Step 9 – Download confirmation and take a print out for further reference
Candidates must go through detailed notification to understand the job requirements clearly:
For Scientist Officer (Chemical post): https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/Detail.php?post=1364&case=1392&id=1
For Scientist Officer (Non- Destructive post): https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/Detail.php?post=1365&case=1394&id=1
Eligibility and Pay Scale:
To apply for Scientist Officer Chemical post, candidates should have a Master's Degree in Chemistry or Master's Degree in Microbiology or Degree in Chemical Technology or degree in Chemical Engineering from a recognized institute or university.
Pay scale for the post is Rs 47,600/-
