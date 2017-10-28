GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

UPSC Recruitment 2017: 13 Posts for Scientist Officer; Apply Before Nov 16

The last date for applying online is 16th November 2017 and the deadline for submitting hard copy of application and documents is 17th November 2017.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 28, 2017, 6:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPSC Recruitment 2017: 13 Posts for Scientist Officer; Apply Before Nov 16
Candidates eligible and interested can apply for UPSC Scientist Officer Recruitment 2017 online
UPSC Recruitment 2017 online application has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in. UPSC Recruitment 2017 invited applications for filling 13 vacancies via. Advertisement No.: 20/2017 for the post of Chemical and Non Destructive Scientist Officer in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The last date for applying online is 16th November 2017 and the deadline for submitting hard copy of application and documents is 17th November 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply for UPSC Scientist Officer Recruitment 2017 online by following the steps given below.

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2017 Online

Step 1 – Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’

Step 3 – Click on 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA)'

Step 4 – Click on ‘Scientific Officer (Chemical)’ or ‘Scientific Officer (Non-Destructive)’ for details

Step 5 – Register yourself by clicking on ‘New Registration’

Step 6 – Enter details and submit

Step 7 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ in front of the post

Step 8 – Enter your ‘Registration ID’ and ‘Password’, Submit

Step 9 – Download confirmation and take a print out for further reference

Candidates must go through detailed notification to understand the job requirements clearly:

For Scientist Officer (Chemical post): https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/Detail.php?post=1364&case=1392&id=1
For Scientist Officer (Non- Destructive post): https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/Detail.php?post=1365&case=1394&id=1

Eligibility and Pay Scale:
To apply for Scientist Officer Chemical post, candidates should have a Master's Degree in Chemistry or Master's Degree in Microbiology or Degree in Chemical Technology or degree in Chemical Engineering from a recognized institute or university.

Pay scale for the post is Rs 47,600/-
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Brigadier Rajinder Singh: India’s Unsung War Hero

Brigadier Rajinder Singh: India’s Unsung War Hero

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES