UPSC Recruitment 2017 – Apply for 64 Vacancies at upsconline.nic.in; Last Date November 2nd 2017
Candidates interested in exploring these opportunities with the central government can visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsconline.nic.in and apply online on or before November 2nd 2017, midnight.
UPSC Recruitment 2017 advertisement for Online Recruitment Application (ORA) is inviting applications for various posts to fill 64 vacancies in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare amongst many others.
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the following link:
ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS
विभिन्न पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन भर्ती आवेदन (ओ.आर.ए.)
Step 3 – Click on the ‘Post Name’ to see the detailed notification with information about the Pay scale, age limit, essential qualification, duty, probation, head quarter of the post.
Step 4 – ‘Apply Now’ to apply for a post for which you fulfill the criteria
Step 5 – Enter all details
Step 6 – Pay the registration fee
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
UPSC Recruitment 2017 Online Registration Fee:
Candidates are required to pay a registration fee of ₹25 either online or via submitting cash in any SBI Branch. Female applicants and candidates falling in scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and physically handicapped category are exempted from online registration fee.
Selection Process for UPSC Recruitment 2017:
Candidates who will be shortlisted on the basis of their application forms will be required to furnish self-attested copies of their documents and certificates as and when demanded by the Union Public Service Commission.
Post Details:
1. Deputy Controller of Explosives under Ministry of Commerce and Industry
No. of posts – 17 (SC-05, OBC-07, UR-05)
2. Scientific Officer (Electrical) under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution: No. of posts – 3 (UR-03)
3. Junior Technical Officer under Ministry of Defence, Integrated Headquarters (Navy):
No. of posts – 3 (SC- 01, ST-01, OBC-01)
4. Specialist Grade III (Cardiology) under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare:
No. of posts – 1 (OBC-01)
5. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (ENT) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:
No. of posts – 3 (OBC-01, UR-02)
6. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Preventive and Social Medicine) under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare:
No. of posts – 10 (OBC-05, UR- 05)
7. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Psychiatry) under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare: No. of posts – 7 (OBC-05, UR-02)
8. Deputy Director (Safety) (Electrical) under Ministry of Labour and Employment:
No. of posts – 2 (OBC-02)
9. Deputy Director (Safety) (Mechanical) under Ministry of Labour and Employment:
No. of posts – 1 (OBC-01)
10. Sub-Regional Employment Officer under Ministry of Labour & Employment:
No. of posts – 8 (SC-02, ST-01, OBC-03, UR-02)
11. Assistant Controller of Mines under Ministry of Mines:
No. of posts – 8 (OBC-02, UR-06)
12. Assistant Director (Physical Education) for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Port Blair:
No. of posts – 01 (UR-01).
