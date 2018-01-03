UPSEE 2018 Exam Dates Revised, Exam on 29th April, 5th – 6th May now, Check Here!
UPSEE 2018 will be conducted in both online and offline modes and will comprise of Objective type questions carrying 4 mark each.
AKTU has released a notification for the same on the official website of UPSEE - upsee.nic.in.
UPSEE 2018 Exam Dates have been revised by the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University, Uttar Pradesh as per which the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) 2018 is scheduled for 29th April 2018 and for 5th and 6th May 2018. AKTU has released a notification for the same on the official website of UPSEE - upsee.nic.in. The revised exam date is kept considering the exam date of JEE Main Exam 2018, which will be held across the country on 8th April 2018.
As per the earlier schedule, the UPSEE 2018 Entrance Exam was scheduled to be organized in the state of Uttar Pradesh on 15th April 2018 for admissions to UG Engineering programmes and on 21st and 22nd April 2018 for PG programmes. As per the revised schedule, the entrance exam for UG Engineering and Technical Admissions will be conducted on 29th April while the entrance exam for PG admissions will be conducted on 5th and 6th May 2018.
Candidates can read the official notification here:
https://upsee.nic.in/publicinfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=214&iii=Y
The registration process for UPSEE 2018 is going to begin this month, therefore candidates seeking admissions to engineering and technical institutions that come under the purview of Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University, Uttar Pradesh must keep a watch on the above mentioned website.
The Varsity had suggested its affiliated Colleges and Institutions not to hold any Semester, Entrance or Competitive exams during the revised exam schedule dates.
