UPTET 2017 Admit Cards Expected Today; Shiksha Mitras to get Additional 2.5 marks
The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 is scheduled to be organized on October 15th 2017 across the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates who have successfully registered must keep a tab on the website and must download their admit card once it’s made available by the UP Basic Education Board.
UPTET 2017 Admit Cards are expected to be uploaded today by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board today on its official website - upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 is scheduled to be organized on October 15th 2017 across the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The UPTET 2017 will be organized in examination centers at all 75 districts of UP and the Admit Card will carry the details of the exam centre.
As per a report in Amar Ujala, approximately 10,09,347 had registered for the exam however the UPTET Examination authority had rejected 32,587 applications. 9.76 Lakh candidates are now expected to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2017. Out of these 9.76 Lakh candidates 3,49,192 registrations are for Primary Teachers test and 6,27,568 applications for Higher Primary.
UPTET 2017 will be conducted in two sessions viz:
Session 1 – 10AM to 12:30 Noon for Higher Primary (Class VI – VIII)
Session 2 – 2:30PM to 5PM for Primary (Class I to V)
Candidates who have successfully registered must keep a tab on the website and must download their admit card once it’s made available by the UP Basic Education Board.
As per the official UPTET manual the answer keys will be released two days after the exam i.e. on October 17th 2017 and candidates can file objections by October 21st 2017.
Candidates can go through UPTET 2017 manual here:
http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/tet_2017/TETMANUAL/2017/UPTET_2017_GO.pdf
For Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2017, Shiksha Mitras i.e. ad hoc teachers who have been demanding permanent government jobs in UP state are allowed to give the exam. And those who qualify UPTET 2017 will become eligible for permanent posts. The Shiksha Mitras will have advantage over general candidates as they will be given an additional 2.5 marks for each year of their work experience as Shiksha Mitra with a cap of 25 marks, these marks will be considered once these ad hoc teachers quality UPTET 2017 and appear for Assistant Teacher’s Recruitment.
