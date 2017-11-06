UPTET Final Answer Keys 2017 Released Online at upbasiceduboard.gov.in
The UP Basic Education Board has now released the final answer keys for Primary Teachers as well as Upper Primary Teachers test for UPTET 2017.
Screenshot taken from the official website.
UPTET Final Answer Keys 2017 have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website - upbasiceduboard.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) was organized by UP Education Board last month on 15th October 2017. The tentative answer keys were released earlier and candidates who had appeared for UPTET 2017 were invited to raise objections if any till 23rd October, last month.
The UP Basic Education Board has now released the final answer keys for Primary Teachers as well as Upper Primary Teachers test for UPTET 2017. Candidates can download the same by following the instructions given below:
How to Download UPTET 2017 Answer Keys?
Step 1 – Visit the official website for UPTET 2017 - http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/
Step 2 – For Upper Primary Answer Keys, click on:
संशोधित उत्तरमाला (ANSWER KEY) उच्च प्राथमिक स्तर (UPRI) UPTET 2017
For Primary Answer Keys, click on:
संशोधित उत्तरमाला (ANSWER KEY) प्राथमिक स्तर (PRI) UPTET 2017
Step 3 – Download the answer key to compare to find out your tentative result
As per earlier reports, roughly 10,09,347 had registered for UPTET 2017; however, the UPTET Examination Authority had rejected applications from 32,587 candidates.
Ultimately approximately 9.76 Lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 3,49,192 candidates appeared for the Primary Teachers’ test and 6,27,568 candidates appeared for Upper Primary Teachers’ Test. It is notable that candidates who would qualify and later get recruited for the post of Primary Teacher will be appointed to teach Class I to V and candidates who qualify and get recruited for Upper Primary Teacher post will get Class VI to VIII.
As per earlier reports, roughly 10,09,347 had registered for UPTET 2017; however, the UPTET Examination Authority had rejected applications from 32,587 candidates.
Ultimately approximately 9.76 Lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 3,49,192 candidates appeared for the Primary Teachers’ test and 6,27,568 candidates appeared for Upper Primary Teachers’ Test. It is notable that candidates who would qualify and later get recruited for the post of Primary Teacher will be appointed to teach Class I to V and candidates who qualify and get recruited for Upper Primary Teacher post will get Class VI to VIII.
