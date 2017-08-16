GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
US Wants India, China to Have Direct Dialogue on Issues

The United States' remarks came a day after Indian border guards foiled an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of famous Pangong lake in Ladakh.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2017, 12:32 PM IST
In this file photo, the Indian flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (Representative image/ AP)
Washington: The United States on Wednesday said it wants India and China to sit down and have a direct dialogue to resolve their issues.

The US' remarks came a day after Indian border guards foiled an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of famous Pangong lake in Ladakh.

The latest skirmish comes at a time when India and China are locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector.
The standoff has been ongoing for more than 50 days, after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area.

"We are encouraging both parties to sit down and have a direct dialogue," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference.

Nauert was responding to questions on the skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh and continued standoff in Doklam area.

