Use Grievance Boxes Not Social Media, Army Chief Tells Soldiers

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has asked soldiers to raise their grievances internally following an embarrassing clutch of public complaints by personnel of security forces on food and facilities provided.

At a press conference on Friday, General Rawat urged personnel to use the suggestion and grievance boxes at the Army HQ and command centres to direct their complaints to the top rank.

" You can post your grievances there, not on social media," he said in a reference to the videos, recently uploaded by a couple of paramilitary personnel raising complaints on the food and other facilities provided to them.

While a BSF constable Tej Bahadur had posted a video on the food given to him, a CRPF jawan Jeet Singh had alleged discrimination in between the facilities provided to Army and paramilitary forces.

"I would like to reach out to every jawan, no matter where they are deployed and inform them, that for the Army, each one of them matters irrespective of the service arm," General Rawat said.