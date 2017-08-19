Utkal Express Derails in Muzaffarnagar: What We Know So far

Have ordered inquiry to ascertain the cause. Strict action will be taken against any lapse: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu #Muzaffarnagar — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017

: At least 23 people have died, and 50 are said to have sustained injuries after 13 bogies of Utkal Express, which runs on the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga route, derailed on Saturday evening in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.The local administration has rushed to the spot. Anand Kumar, Additional Director General Law and Order, told CNN-News18 that he was not in a position to ascertain the reason of the derailment as of now.As the evening set in the area, where the unfortunate tragedy happened, and the administration faced a major challenge. The reports suggest that the administration is trying to ensure required lighting to smoothen the rescue operation. The rescue teams are sending the injured people to the nearby hospitals in Meerut.Dinesh Kumar, the Divisional Railway Manager, said that a relief train will be dispatched in 10 minutes' time, and railway engineers have reached the spot.Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that he had sent two of his ministers to the accident site to keep a track on all developments there.The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terror Squad has also reached the spot suspecting foul play. Railway minister Suresh Prabhu took to Twitter to inform that he was personally in touch with the UP chief minister.“I am personally monitoring the situation. Have instructed senior officers to reach site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations,” he tweeted.First National Disaster Response Force team, with 44 rescuers and two search dogs, has reached the derailment site at Khatauli railway station near Muzaffarnagar.