Utkal Express Live: 5 Dead, 34 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in UP's Muzaffarnagar

At least 5 people have lost their lives and 34 sustained injuries when 10 bogies of the Utkal Express, which runs on the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga route, derailed on Saturday evening. The local administration officials have rushed to the spot, and the railway officials are fearing casualties. Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order, told CNN-News18 that he was not in a position to comment on the reason behind the derailment.



Aug 19, 2017 7:06 pm (IST) In close touch with @CMOfficeUP , State Government officials,district administration to coordinate rescue and relief operations — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017

Aug 19, 2017 7:05 pm (IST) Derailment apparently due to application of emergency break immediately after the train crossing Khatauli station, reports Hindu, but officials say the cause of the accident not yet clear.

Aug 19, 2017 7:03 pm (IST) Relief train to be dispatched from Ambala within 10 minutes: Dinesh Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager. Railway Engineers reach the spot. Offiicals say double tracks were under construction on the accident spot.

Aug 19, 2017 6:57 pm (IST) In another tweet, the Railway minister confirmed that medical vans have been rushed to the site. He said all efforts being taken to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations.

Aug 19, 2017 6:56 pm (IST) Railway minister Suresh Prabhu has responded to the operation. “I am personally monitoring situation. Have instructed senior officers to reach site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations,” he tweeted. Have instructed Chairman Rly Board,Member Traffic to oversee rescue and relief operations.I am personally monitoring situation — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017

Aug 19, 2017 6:53 pm (IST) Latest information pouring in from the spot says 10 coaches, and not six, were derailed in the accident. Most of the coaches are from the sleeper class.

Aug 19, 2017 6:52 pm (IST) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inquired about the accident and has directed all possible action. NDRF teams have been mobilized for rescue operation at Khatauli railway station, reported News Nation.

Aug 19, 2017 6:49 pm (IST) At least five people are dead and 34 have been injured in the crash, reports Sanket from Muzaffarnagar. The injured are being rushed to the nearest local hospitals. The area where the derailment took place is in a highly-populated residential area and the death toll is likely to rise.

Aug 19, 2017 6:46 pm (IST) ATS teams have been dispatched to the scene of accident to probe a terror angle. The local administration officials have also been rushed. Locals are also helping with the rescue operations. Railway officials said the accident will effect train movement in north India.

Aug 19, 2017 6:46 pm (IST) Anand Kumar ADG (law and order) tells CNN-News18 that he is not in a position to comment on the reason for the derailment. He says the primary focus is to rescue the people trapped in the coaches.

Aug 19, 2017 6:44 pm (IST) A few coaches smashed into each other which means that a maximum number of casualties might be reported from these coaches. One coach also crashed into a house near the track and people in the house might be injured too, reports ABP news.

Aug 19, 2017 6:38 pm (IST) There is no confirmation of casualties, but eyewitness reports suggest that several casualties. At least 20 people have been injured in the accident.

Aug 19, 2017 6:38 pm (IST) According to officials, the train derailed near Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar, around 5.46 pm. The train runs between Haridwar and Puri.

Aug 19, 2017 6:34 pm (IST) Visuals from the train derailment site in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli.