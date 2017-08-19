Utkal Express Live: 5 Dead, 34 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in UP's Muzaffarnagar

At least 5 people have lost their lives and 34 sustained injuries when 10 bogies of the Utkal Express, which runs on the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga route, derailed on Saturday evening. The local administration officials have rushed to the spot, and the railway officials are fearing casualties. Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order, told CNN-News18 that he was not in a position to comment on the reason behind the derailment.
Click for more updates...
Click for more updates...
#WATCH: Visuals from the train derailment site in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli; 6 coaches have derailed. More details awaited #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/AiNdfKV7oS— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017
In close touch with @CMOfficeUP , State Government officials,district administration to coordinate rescue and relief operations— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017
Railway minister Suresh Prabhu has responded to the operation. “I am personally monitoring situation. Have instructed senior officers to reach site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations,” he tweeted.
Have instructed Chairman Rly Board,Member Traffic to oversee rescue and relief operations.I am personally monitoring situation— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs
-
03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 622/9158.0 overs 183/1049.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
-
27 - 31 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 353/10103.2 overs 175/1058.4 oversEngland beat South Africa by 239 runs
-
26 - 29 Jul, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 600/10133.1 overs 291/978.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs