Utkal Express Live: At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as Train Derails in Muzaffarnagar

Aug 19, 2017 8:17 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi says he is extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. “My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. I wish those injured a speedy recovery. The situation is being monitored very closely by the Railways Ministry. Railways Ministry & UP Government are doing everything possible & providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment,” he said.