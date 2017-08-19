Utkal Express Live: At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as Train Derails in Muzaffarnagar

Click for more updates...
Around 100 pax were coming to Haridwar, 10 coach relief train is being run from Saharanpur: MK Singh, Station Master Haridwar #Muzaffarnagar pic.twitter.com/G8EP9SEnzQ— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017
The Ministry of Railways in 2012 appointed Anil Kakodkar to head a high-level review committee to examine the safety aspects of Indian Railways and suggest improvements.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for the kin of those killed in the Utkal Express derailment and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has announced ex-gratia of Rs 3.5 Lakh for those who lost their lives and Rs 50 thousand for seriously injured. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of any Odia passenger dead in Utkal Express derailment.
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma told CNN-News18 that it was a sad incident. "I cannot say anything about the number of deaths and injuries until all the facts are on the table." Railways rescue workers are busy working, and ensuring that those injured in the accident are brought to hospitals. The government has ensured proper lighting facilities at the spot. The administration is currently in touch with local authorities, too, he said.
UP principal secretary (Home) Arvind Kuma said 11 dead bodies and 65 injured have been brought to Khatauli hospital so far. Union health minister JP Nadda said his ministry is ready to provide all support. “Extremely saddened to know about tragic accident of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar," JP Nadda said after speaking to Suresh Prabhu and Uttar Pradesh health minister Sidharth Nath Singh.
Twenty rail accidents - including some minor ones have been reported during Suresh Prabhu's tenure as Minister for Railways, since November 2014. In at least nine of these cases, casualties were reported.
Congress spokesperson attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for several train accidents under his government.
Since Modi Govt took over in May 2014, 259 passengers have lost their lives & 899 injured in 27 train accidents. When will Govt wake up?— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 19, 2017
#UPTrainTragedy -- Hospitals have been instructed by Yogi Adityanath govt to provide free treatment to injured passengers on Utkal Express pic.twitter.com/9bFVuL4WQ4— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 19, 2017
Four NDRF teams are being rushed to the accident site - three from Ghaziabad and one from Delhi. Besides, 35 ambulances, bread, butter, 1,000 food packets, additional private and state-run buses were being arranged, officials said. Volunteers are being mobilized from adjoining Meerut. Medical colleges, district hospitals and large number of private hospitals were being prepared to receive patients, said officials.
14 coaches got derailed. At this stage nothing can be said about the cause of accident: Railways spokesperson Anil Saxena #Muzaffarnagar pic.twitter.com/l2yimQIAmL— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017
Railway Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 3.5 Lakh for those who lost their lives and Rs 50 thousand for seriously injured. Rs 25 thousand for people with minor injuries in the unfortunate accident has also been announced.
Ex gratia of Rs.3.5 Lakh for those who lost their lives,Rs.50 thousand for seriously injured 1/— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017
Sad at train derailment in UP; my thoughts are with deceased & their families. Injured are being rescued & provided relief #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 19, 2017
ADG Anand Kumar now revises the official death toll to 10. He says 30-40 people are seriously injured and 30 ambulances have reached the spot. The death toll is likely to rise further. Eyewitnesses say that a lot of passers-by near the track also run over by the train. “I saw bodies were covered with a sheet and just left at the spot,” said a local.
Shocked to know about the unfortunate accident of Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts with the families who lost their loved ones— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 19, 2017
A lot of discrepancies in the number of injured at the moment. News agency Reuters reports while citing a government official that as many as 150 people have been injured due to the train derailment. ADG (Law and Order) Muzaffarnagar, Anand Kumar, says more than 50 injured. The official death toll is still at four.
PM Narendra Modi says he is extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. “My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. I wish those injured a speedy recovery. The situation is being monitored very closely by the Railways Ministry. Railways Ministry & UP Government are doing everything possible & providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment,” he said.
I wish those injured a speedy recovery. The situation is being monitored very closely by the Railways Ministry: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2017
News18 speaks to the people who were rescued from the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express. Listen in.
#UPTrainTragedy -- News18 speaks to the people who were rescued from the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga express, listen in pic.twitter.com/4m4YyEo4sF— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 19, 2017
Rescue operations on war footing: Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to News18. “This is a very sad incident. The police and local administration have rushed to the spot. Two ministers from my cabinet are also there. Rescue operations are underway at war footing. I don’t know the exact number of casualties. My prayers are with all passengers and their families,” says Adityanath.
Odisha CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of any Odia passenger dead in Utkal Express derailment. He also said Rs 50 thousand relief for those injured in the accident. Patnaik expressed concern at the loss of life in the derailment and directed commerce and transport department to work in coordination with Railway department and UP government to provide help to injured and kind of victims
#UtkalExpress मुज़फ्फरनगर ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट हेल्प लाइन नंबर #uppolice pic.twitter.com/9OoKSy6a7s— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) August 19, 2017
What we know so far
At least 5 people dead and 34 injured after 10 bogies of Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.
Additional Director General Law and Order says not in a position to ascertain the reason of the derailment.
Darkness has set in and there is no electricity, hampering relief operations.
Rescue workers are using mobile phone torches. Locals also helping the trapped passengers.
Eyewitnesses say as many as 400 people could be trapped
UP Anti-terror Squad has been dispatched as the state government suspects foul play.
Railway minister Suresh Prabhu orders inquiry, personally monitoring situation.
Latest visuals from the accident spot
Ambulances at the #Muzaffarnagar train derailment site in Uttar Pradesh; NDRF teams mobilized, UP ATS has also left for the spot pic.twitter.com/4V8pvZGi28— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017
