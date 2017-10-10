Utkal University 2015 Batch +3 Second Year Results 2017 for B.A., B.Com. and B.Sc. Declared at uuems.in

Utkal University +3 Second Year Results 2017 for B.A., B.Com. and B.Sc. (2015 Batch) have been released by the Utkal University, Odisha on its official website - uuems.in.Students of Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Science 2nd year from the batch of 2015 who had appeared for the annual exams can follow the instructions below and check their results online.: Visit the official website - uuems.in: Click on Provisional Result of +3 Second Year (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular Exam 2017 (2015 Admission Batch): Enter your Roll Number, security code and submit: Download your result and take a print out for further reference: http://result.uuems.in/result_uuems_2nd_regular//MarkSheet_2nd_Year_Regular_2015/Show_Result_2ndYR.aspxCandidates who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation or recounting and candidates who have failed in any of the subjects can wait for further information from the Utkal University regarding reappear or improvement exams. The varsity will issue certificates at a later date to all candidates who had appearedfor these exams.Located in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha - Utkal University is the 17th oldest university of the country and the oldest one in the state of Odisha. It is also known by the name of Vani Vihar. Utkal University is the largest affiliating University in India with 267 affiliated General colleges, 15 Law colleges and 6 Medical and Pharmacy colleges in Odisha. The varsity offers various under graduate, post graduate and doctoral programmes and degree courses in its affiliated colleges and institutions.