Utkal University Provisional Result +3 1st Year Improvement Exam (2015 Batch) Declared, Check at uuems.in

Utkal University +3 1st Year Improvement Exam 2017 for 2015 Admission Batch has been declared by the Utkal University on its official website – uuems.in.The Varsity has declared the results for three streams viz Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree programmes.Utkal University had earlier last month declared the results of Regular exams for these courses. 1st Year candidates who had appeared for the improvement or re-appear tests can follow the instructions below and check their results now:– Visit the official website - uuems.in– Click on the following hyperlink on the homepage:Provisional Result of +3 First Year (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Reappear/Improvement Exam 2017 (2015 Admission Batch)– Enter your Exam Roll Number and type the text– Download your result and take a print out for further referenceUtkal University will release the detailed Mark Sheets at a later date and the same will be made available to the candidates who had appeared for the Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree programmes.Utkal University is located in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. It is the oldest University in the state of Odisha and 17th oldest University in India. The varsity is popularly known by the name of Vani Vihar.It is the largest affiliating University in the country and has 267 affiliated General colleges, 15 Law colleges and 6 Medical and Pharmacy colleges in the state of Odisha. The varsity offers various under graduate, post graduate and doctoral programmes and degree courses in its affiliated colleges and institutions to thousands of students across the state.