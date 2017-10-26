GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Updated:October 26, 2017, 5:04 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: BJP Minister’s Convoy Runs Over Field, Destroys Crops
Jai Kumar Singh, who is the Minister of State for Jail and Public Service Management was in Jalaun to inaugurate a scheme for safeguarding the crops from stray animals.
A farmer in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun claimed that he had lost almost half of his sown crops after a convoy of cars belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Jai Kumar Singh drove over his fields.

Jai Kumar Singh, who is the Minister of State for Jail and Public Service Management was in Jalaun to inaugurate a scheme for safeguarding the crops from stray animals. Video footage of the incident (see below) shows the yet-to-be-named farmer at the feet of the minister asking for assistance. According to ANI, the minister reportedly offered the farmer Rs 4,000 as compensation for the damaged crops.

This incident comes after earlier in the year, the BJP came to power in the state on the back of a campaign that promised a better life for the state’s agriculturalists, especially the waiver of farmer loans. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later waived off farmer loans in the first Uttar Pradesh budget in July.

