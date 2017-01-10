Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat Hospitalised

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was hospitalised here on Tuesday after he complained of high blood pressure and pain in the neck.

The 69-year-old CM was rushed to the Doon Medical College and Hospital after his blood pressure shot up suddenly and he felt pain in his neck, Rawat's media in-charge Surendra Kumar told PTI.

A panel of doctors is attending on Rawat who is under observation, he said.