Uttarakhand Elections 2017 Live: Voting Begins in 69 Constituencies

Feb 15, 2017 10:19 am (IST)

Baba Ramdev in Haridwar: You need to come out and vote. Policies of this country isn't decided by the people it is decided by Assemblies and Govts and they are elected by common man. What else could be better than getting an honest leader.



- Corruption is the biggest issue in this whole country. Issue is how this country will move forwards.



- Rashtrahit and Rashtradharm are the biggest priorities for me.



- Modi Ji is fullfiling his responsibilities.