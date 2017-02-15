  • Associate Sponsor
Uttarakhand Elections 2017 Live: Voting Begins in 69 Constituencies

News18.com | February 15, 2017, 8:44 AM IST
Uttarakhand goes into voting for 69 constituencies on Wednesday. In Uttarakhand, the BJP is hoping to unseat the ruling Congress government of Chief Minister Harish Rawat, which is battling corruption charges.

Feb 15, 2017 1:42 pm (IST)

40% polling registered in Uttarakhand till 1pm


Feb 15, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)
 

CM Harish Rawat casts his vote at booth no 45 in Dharampur (Photo: Kamal Dev, Network18)


Feb 15, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

22% voter turnout recorded in Uttarakhand till 11 AM. 


Feb 15, 2017 11:18 am (IST)

Feb 15, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

Chief Electoral Officer Radha Raturi casts her vote at Government Girls Inter College in Dehradun's Kishanpur


Feb 15, 2017 10:30 am (IST)

Feb 15, 2017 10:22 am (IST)

People are satisfied with the kind of work we have done. Our hard work is visible to the people of the state: Congress Leader Indira Hridayesh 


Feb 15, 2017 10:19 am (IST)

Baba Ramdev in Haridwar: You need to come out and vote. Policies of this country isn't decided by the people it is decided by Assemblies and Govts and they are elected by common man. What else could be better than getting an honest leader.
 

- Corruption is the biggest issue in this whole country. Issue is how this country will move forwards.
 

- Rashtrahit and Rashtradharm are the biggest priorities for me.


- Modi Ji is fullfiling his responsibilities. 


Feb 15, 2017 9:31 am (IST)

Feb 15, 2017 9:31 am (IST)

Feb 15, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

People queue up to cast their votes at polling booths 54 & 55 in Bajpur; BSP's Ramavatar, BJP's Yashpal Arya contesting (ANI)


Feb 15, 2017 8:43 am (IST)

The highest polling station is in Yamunotri at 9,800 feet above sea level


Feb 15, 2017 8:40 am (IST)

Feb 15, 2017 8:37 am (IST)

Feb 15, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

Ajay Bhatt, BJP state president casts his vote in Ranikhet


Feb 15, 2017 8:34 am (IST)

Former minister and Congress candidate Tilakraj Behad casts his vote in Rudrapur


Feb 15, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

Feb 15, 2017 8:30 am (IST)

Polling in Karnprayag has been suspended for now due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate


Feb 15, 2017 8:29 am (IST)

This is the fourth Assembly poll in the state where 75,13,547 voters will decide the fate of 628 candidates


Feb 15, 2017 8:28 am (IST)

Voting for the 69 seats of the Uttarakhand state assembly began at 8 a.m. amid tight security, a poll official said


