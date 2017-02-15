Uttarakhand Elections 2017 Live: Voting Begins in 69 Constituencies

Event Highlights
Uttarakhand goes into voting for 69 constituencies on Wednesday. In Uttarakhand, the BJP is hoping to unseat the ruling Congress government of Chief Minister Harish Rawat, which is battling corruption charges.
#Uttarakhand: Baba Ramdev casts his vote at polling booth no.106 in Haridwar,says 'Modiji poori pramanikta se apna rajdharm nibha rahe hain' pic.twitter.com/SV3nj5lAxV— ANI (@ANI_news) February 15, 2017
#UttarakhandElection: Cong's Indira Hridayesh casts her vote at booth no 17 in Haldwani;She's contesting agnst BSP's SAhmad&BJP's JPSRautela pic.twitter.com/T6UhqI2Six— ANI (@ANI_news) February 15, 2017
Baba Ramdev in Haridwar: You need to come out and vote. Policies of this country isn't decided by the people it is decided by Assemblies and Govts and they are elected by common man. What else could be better than getting an honest leader.
- Corruption is the biggest issue in this whole country. Issue is how this country will move forwards.
- Rashtrahit and Rashtradharm are the biggest priorities for me.
- Modi Ji is fullfiling his responsibilities.
#UttarakhandElection2017: Polling underway at booth no 8 in Srinagar;BSP's Ganesh Prasad,BJP's Dr DS Rawat &INC's Ganesh Godiyal contesting. pic.twitter.com/vEhDMom5Rp— ANI (@ANI_news) February 15, 2017
#UttarakhandElection2017: 6% polling percentage recorded in the first hour of the Uttarakhand polls. pic.twitter.com/O0xIStQHC1— ANI (@ANI_news) February 15, 2017
#UttarakhandElection2017 People show their inked finger after casting their vote at a polling booth in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/pQao6tlOv2— ANI (@ANI_news) February 15, 2017
#UttarakhandElection2017 People queue up to cast their vote in Dehradun's Hathi Barkala pic.twitter.com/3LiBpl97Jc— ANI (@ANI_news) February 15, 2017