Uttarakhand Inks Pact With DMRC for Haridwar-Rishikesh-Dehradun Metro Service

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has inked a pact with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for introducing metro rail in the state.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for preparing the detailed project report for the Haridwar-Rishikesh-Dehradun Metro rail project was signed between the state Urban Housing Development Authority (UUHDA) and DMRC in the presence of chief minister Harish Rawat.

UUHDA's chief administrator R Meenakshi Sundram and director (management), DMRC, Somdutt Sharma signed the pact for the project yesterday.

An initial amount of Rs 2.10 crores has been sanctioned by the Uttarakhand government to the DMRC. DMRC will submit an initial report after a month and submit the DPR after 5 months.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said the metro rail line passing through Haridwar, Rishikesh and Dehradun will enable a hassle-free commute for the residents there. It will also boost tourism in the region, he said.