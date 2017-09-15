Uttarakhand Minister Gets Math Wrong, Insults Teacher for Correct Answer

: Uttarakhand education minister Arvind Pandey's arithmetic theory at a government school recently turned the Mathematics and Chemistry upside down.The minister in the BJP-led state government paid a surprise visit to Dehradun's Mahila Inter College on Monday this week. Pandey entered a class in which a female teacher was teaching science. Since the minister was in the college to inspect the quality of education in government-run schools, he thought of asking a question or two of the teacher.He picked up chalk and duster, walked up to the board, and wrote (-) + (-) = 'what'. The teacher said the answer was (-). But the minister was in no mood to concede grounds, claiming that the answer to his question was (+), adding, "I have also studied science".According to Pandey, (-) + (-)= (+) in mathematics but (-) in Chemistry, a theory he seems to have propounded on his own. Another official, accompanying the minister, maintained a strategic silence, though perhaps realizing minister's folly.However, Pandey was least bothered by the correct response of the teacher. He sat in a chair, raised his finger, and endeavoured to draw his point once again home. Before leaving the classroom, he warned the teacher, "I am sparing you because you are a woman."Pandey was taken to task by the social media audience when his video made its way to Twitter and Facebook. The minister, in his defence, said that he didn't wish to "disrespect" any teacher. Pandey said: "Neither the teacher nor the students were carrying any book. The teacher was teaching with the help of a "key", a book with questions and their solutions."Arvind Pandey also asserted that he didn't have any affection for the minister's post and was willing to resign if he was proven wrong.