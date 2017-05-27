Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 Will be Declared on May 30 at 11 am: Check Your Grades Here

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education which is also called UBSE or UK Board will declare the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Results 2017 on May 30 at 11 am . The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Results 2017 will be available on Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE website uaresults.nic.in.

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Results 2017 will be available on its official website ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in..

Students can check Uttarakhand UBSE Class 12 Board Results 2017 here

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE Class 10 Results 2017 can also be checked on uttarakhand.indiaresults.com/ueeb/default.aspx or results.amarujala.com or www.examresults.net

After the final announcement of Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE Class 10 Result 2017 students can download merit list, marks sheet, memo, topper list and pass percentage analysis and you can check your results through via SMS, Email, Mobile Phones, WhatsApp and Facebook.

Log on to official website uaresults.nic.in. or www.examresults.net

- Click on the Results tab.

- You will be redirected to another page.

- Enter your Roll No.

- Click on Submit.

- Download the Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE Class 10 Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference.

Students can check their Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE Class 10 Results 2017 via SMS - UK10 ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263.

After the announcement of Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE Class 10 Results 2017, those candidates who have doubt for paper correction they can apply for recorrection or revaluation and for recounting exam papers, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE Class 10 Results 2017 of recorrection or revaluation and recounting results will be released in 10-20 days.