UUEMS Utkal University +3 2nd Year Regular Results 2017 Declared For BA, BSc, BCom at uuems.in

The UUEMS Utkal University +3 Second Year Regular Results 2017 have been declared for B.A, B.Sc. and B.Com UG courses by the Utkal University, Odisha on its official website - uuems.in.The Utkal University had conducted +3 Degree Course Second Year regular exams for the aforementioned streams of the 2015 admission batch in the months of May-June 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the Second Year exams can check their result by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - uuems.in: Click on Provisional Result Of +3 Second Year (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular Exam 2017 (2015 Admission Batch): Enter your examination Roll Number and the Security Code and click on Submit: Download your result and take a Print Out for further referenceThe Utkal University will issue Marksheets for students that will be made available to their respective colleges in due course. Candidates who have failed to clear any subject can apply for revaluation/recounting or appear for the supplementary exams for which the schedule will be notified later on the website.Candidates who have cleared their second year exams need to report to their respective colleges or university to take admission in the next year. The classes are expected to commence soon however no notification for the same has been given on the website as yet.Utkal University is one of the oldest universities of India located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha with largest affiliations of 267 General Colleges, 15 Law Colleges, 6 Medical and Pharmacy colleges. The University offers various UG and PG degree courses including 27 departments for Masters at the university campus for studies and research in disciplines of Science, Humanities, Commerce, Social Science, Law and Business Administration.