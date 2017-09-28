Vajpayee's Name Struck Off Voter List for Upcoming UP Civic Polls

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will not be able to cast his vote in the upcoming municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh as his name has been struck off the electoral rolls for being “inactive and absent” from Lucknow for several years now.Vajpayee, whose name had been registered from the Babu Banarsi Das ward in Lucknow, last voted in 2004 during Lok Sabha elections. His last vote in municipal elections was in 2000.The former prime minister’s name was removed the electoral rolls during the recent voter revision program.Speaking to ETV, Ashok Kumar Singh, the zonal officer of Municipal Zone-1 said, “Vajpayee has not been living at the address registered with the Municipal Corporation for many years now. It is for this reason that his name has been removed from the voter list.”The Lucknow address registered as Vajpayee’s home — 92 / 98-1 in Basmandi — is now the office of Kisan Sangh.According to Ashok Singh, Vajpayee has not visited the city for at least 10 years now.The former prime minister and Bharat Ratna awardee retired from active politics soon after the 2004 Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP lost power to the Congress. He now resides in Delhi and is mostly confined to his home due to health issues.