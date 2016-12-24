Varanasi: Rs 14 Lakh in Old Notes 'Missing' From Police Station

Varanasi: Local Police have lost now- defunct currency notes with face value of more than Rs 14 lakh from their store room in the city, officials said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Friday when officers of Kotwali police station were making arrangements to exchange scrapped notes of denomination 500 and 1,000 with new ones.

During counting of notes at the store room of the police station, it was discovered that nearly Rs 14.60 lakh in now-scrapped notes were missing, Senior Superintendent of Police Nitin Tiwari said.

An FIR has been lodged at the same police station in connection with the incident, he said.

Circle Officer Akhilesh Singh said a sub-inspector and two constables, who were responsible for the upkeep of the money, have been booked under section 409 of the IPC (criminal breach of trust by public servant) for dereliction in their duty.

One of the constables has been suspended.

The money apparently was seized from a group of gamblers in June 2013. The sub-inspector was tasked with investigating the case, and one the two constables was in-charge of the store room. The other had prepared documents relating to the case.