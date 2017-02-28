Jaipur: Three months after Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje rolled out Annapurna Rasoi vans, subsidised mobile kitchens on the lines of Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu, Raje flagged off an all-expense-paid aerial pilgrimage for senior citizens above 70 years, in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Apart from Rajasthan while states like MP and Chhattisgarh have been offering all-expense-paid pilgrimage by trains, Raje government has now gone a step further with flying the pilgrims to holy places with its Deendayal Upadhyay Senior Citizens Pilgrimage by Air scheme.

Raje flagged off the first flight to Tirupati Balaji with 30 pilgrims on board, 28 out of who were flying for the first time, at Jaipur International Airport. “It makes me truly happy to see their smiling faces, we want their blessings. Their happiness will add to the happiness index in Rajasthan”, Raje said.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje hugs an elderly pilgrim.

Besides Tirupati Balaji, in days to come Rajasthan Devasthan department will send close to 1000 elderly pilgrims in 26 batches to Rameshwaram, Jagannathpuri. Air tickets for the all-expense-paid pilgrimage are expected to come at a cost of approximately 1.75 crore. The selection of pilgrims for the scheme is through lottery. "Vasundhara has touched our hearts by facilitating our pilgrimage to Tirupati", said Kani Devi before she boarded the flight.

With assembly elections scheduled next year, the free aerial pilgrimage is the second populist scheme in a row by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje after the Annapurna kitchens offering ultra low cost meals.