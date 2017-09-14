GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vasundhara Raje Govt Agrees to Waive Farmers' Loans up to Rs 50,000, Sikar Stir Called Off

Vasundhara Raje government has agreed to waive farm loans of up to Rs 50,000 and has constituted a committee to look into the total size of the farm loan waiver package.

Tushar Dhara | News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2017, 10:40 AM IST
The farmers had launched their agitation in Rajasthan’s Sikar on September 1. (Tushar Dhara/News18.com)
New Delhi: The Rajasthan government has agreed to one of the central demands of the agitating farmers in Sikar and promised to waive farm loans. The agreement was reached last night in Jaipur in a meeting between representatives of the farmers and government officials.

Vasundhara Raje government has agreed to waive farm loans of up to Rs 50,000 and has constituted a committee to look into the total size of the farm loan waiver package.

With this, Rajasthan joins Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Karnataka in waiving farm loans. What impact it will have on the state exchequer is unclear.

The other demand of the farmers was the implementation of the Swaminathan committee report of giving farmers 50% above the cost of production of food crops. This demand can only be implemented by the Union government.

The agitation that was called by farmers in Sikar has now been called off. The victorious farmers will lead a victory procession today. The road blocks set up by the farmers in more than 400 locations across Northern Rajasthan have been dismantled.
