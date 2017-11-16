VHP Has 'Embezzled' Rs 1,400 Crore in the Name of Ram Mandir, Alleges Nirmohi Akhara

Nirmohi Akhara, a party in the Ram Mandir dispute, has accused the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) of embezzling Rs 1,400 crore in the name of the Ayodhya temple.Nirmohi Akhara member Sitaram alleged that the money had been collected in the garb of donation. “Nirmohi Akhara has never sought any kind of money from anyone. The VHP, on the other hand, took money as donations from people for the construction of the temple. They instead used this money to construct their own buildings.”“We are the main party in the issue and these politicians just want to hijack the entire issue for vested interests. They have even formed a government using that money. Not a single penny was used for the Ram Mandir cause. It looks like politicians have collected notes and votes in the name of Ram Mandir, but don’t want to do anything about it,” Sitaram alleged.Refuting the allegations, VHP leader Vinod Bansal said the outfit has accounted for “every penny” since formed in 1964.The heated exchange came amid a visit by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Ayodhya to talk to all stakeholders and mediate in the dispute.