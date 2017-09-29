VHP to Organise 'Astra Puja' at 300 Places in Bengal

In an effort to strengthen its organisation in West Bengal and "unite the Hindus", the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will organise "Astra puja" (weapon worship) programme at more than 300 locations in the state as part of Vijayadashami celebrations on Saturday."Vijay Dashami marks the victory of good over evil. Astra Puja (weapon worship), is very much part of Vijay Dashami celebrations. Tomorrow we will organise Astra pujas at more than 300 locations of the state," senior state VHP leader Sourish Mukherjee told PTI."It will be organised mostly indoors and in some places where Durga Idol is worshipped. We have no plans to take out any sort of armed rallies in the state. Such programmes are being held in the country for years," he added.According to VHP state secretary Sachindranath Singha, this year's weapon worship program will send out a message to "unite the Hindus" of the state against the anti-national and Jehadi elements."Through Astra puja we will send out a message to the Hindus of the state to unite against the anti-national and Jehadi elements and protest against the politics of appeasement. The Hindus of the state has to unite and stand up against these anti-national forces," Singha told PTI.He said that earlier also the VHP used to organise such programmes on the day of Vijay Dashami.The Trinamool Congress leadership said any attempt to create division among masses will not be tolerated."The RSS, VHP and the BJP for last few years have been trying to polarise the state communally, but they have failed. Everybody has the right to organise religious programmes. But our government will not tolerate any attempt to create division among communities," a senior Trinamool Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.