VHSE First Year Improvement Exam Results 2017 Declared at keralaresults.nic.in
The government of Kerala has also listed the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) First Year Improvement exam results school wise.
Approximately 25,540 candidates had appeared for the VHSE examination in that was held in the continuous evaluation and grading pattern. The average pass percentage was 81.5%.
VHSE First Year Improvement Exam Results 2017 have been declared by the government of Kerala on its official results website - keralaresults.nic.in. The government of Kerala had conducted the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) first-year improvement exams in the month of July 2017 and candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to Check VHSE First Year Improvement Exam Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on VHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS - JULY 2017
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Submit
Step 4: Download your Result and take a Print Out for further reference
Those interested in knowing the school-wise results need to know the school code and enter the same in the URL given below to proceed:
keralaresults.nic.in/vhsefy17imp8354/swr_vhsefy_imprv
The Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) First Year annual exam results were declared in the month of May, earlier this year. Approximately 25,540 candidates had appeared for the VHSE examination in that was held in the continuous evaluation and grading pattern. The average pass percentage was 81.5%.
VHSE, Kerala enables vocational education to candidates after matriculation at the 10+2 stage to prepare skilled workforce at middle level in one or more group of occupational trade. VHSE prepares candidates for job-oriented occupational education to enhance the employability of candidates that pursue higher education through the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE).
