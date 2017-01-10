LIVE NOW
Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017: India Seen as Engine of Global Growth, Says PM

News18.com | January 10, 2017, 8:48 PM IST
The eighth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, 2017, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad in the presence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and interim chairman of Tata group Ratan Tata among other dignitaries.

Around 20 heads of states and ministers representing governments across the world have attended the previous editions of this global summit.

This time, 12 nations are partner countries for the event — USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, The Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Sweden and the UAE.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said India is a bright spot in the global economy where the rising middle class offers a huge market potential to investors.

Here's a recap:

Jan 10, 2017 6:59 pm (IST)

Inaugural session of Vibrant gujarat Summit comes to an end. PM Modi thanks his august guests and says he is ready to hold everybody's hands whenever they need him. 


Jan 10, 2017 6:56 pm (IST)

    Inclusive growth, more jobs, better incomes, purchasing power and quality of life: PM Modi


Government committed to reform Indian economy; places highest emphasis on ease of doing business: PM Narendra Modi  


We have become 6th largest manufacturing country in the world, says Narendra Modi


Transforming India with an ambitious development agenda: PM Modi


Our policies are very progressive: PM Modi


We want to provide house for everyone by 2022. and jobs to everyone: PM Modi


Rationalising policies and procedures to make India the easiest place of doing business: PM Modi 


Jan 10, 2017 6:50 pm (IST)

 

We are making it simpler for business to be established and grow in India: PM Modi


India is now seen as the engine of global growth: PM Modi


Jan 10, 2017 6:46 pm (IST)

 

In the world's view, Make in India has made India one of the top investment destinations: PM Modi


Make in India has become the biggest brand that India has ever had: PM Modi 


Jan 10, 2017 6:42 pm (IST)


  We are monitoring implementation of hundreds of action points across various sectors aimed at improving regulatory framework: PM Modi


Corruption-free governance for a prosperous and developed India: PM Modi


Ours is a youth-led development. Creating job creators, not job seekers: PM Modi

Government firmly committed to bringing reforms in the economy: PM Modi


e-Governance is easy and effective governance; attracting investment is my top priority: PM Modi


We are on the threshold of becoming the world's most digitised economy, says PM Modi


India has become the fastest growing economy in the world, we have registerted excellent growth. India is bright spot in the world economy: Modi


Jan 10, 2017 6:37 pm (IST)

It is our vision and mission to bring a paradigm shift in our policies and economy: PM Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar


Our is a nation of vibrant youth. The disciplined, dedicated and talented youth of India offers globally unmatched workforce: PM Modi


Jan 10, 2017 6:35 pm (IST)

On the demand front, our rising middle class offers huge domestic market: PM Modi

Our government was formed to provide clean governance and to get rid of corruption and nepotism: PM Modi


Jan 10, 2017 6:33 pm (IST)

We have shown that it is possible to deliver quick and fast track results in a democracy. PM Modi


More than 1,000 business leaders are attending the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit.


we are the second largest English speaking country . Our rising middle class offers a huge market: PM Modi


The Vibrant Gujarat journey has come a long way from its beginning in 2003 to the present: PM Maodi


    Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, represents the business spirit of India: PM Modi


PM Modi says India's strength lies in 3Ds ...i.e. demography, democracy and demand. :PM Modi


Vibrant Gujarat is a successfull journey, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit


Presence of business leaders from more than 100 countries make this a truly global event: PM Modi


Vibrant Gujarat has been a very successful journey. Thanks to many global organisation who have partnered with Vibrant Gujarat.: PM Modi


I express my gratitude to the partner countries and other organisations for this event, I particularly thank Japan and Canada: PM Modi


PM Modi thanks partner countries of Vibrant Gujarat summit. 


Jan 10, 2017 6:26 pm (IST)

 


Jan 10, 2017 4:36 pm (IST)

 

Have invested Rs 48,000 cr in Gujarat in 5 yrs; Adani Ports to invest Rs 16,700 cr to expand state's ports in next 5 years: Gautam Adani at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 

Adani Group's investment in solar and wind will exceed Rs 23,000 crore by 2021.

Rs 1,200 cr investment to be made in edible oil business; water and cement business to see Rs 7,500 cr investment.

Adani group to invest Rs 49,000 cr in Gujarat over the next five years.  

 


No Leader in the world has changed the mindset of the people in such a short time: Mukesh Ambani on PM Modi 


Reliance Jio will connect all colleges and schools in Gujarat so that our future students get help: Mukesh Ambani 


Jan 10, 2017 4:15 pm (IST)

 

Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata on Tuesday said "Gujarat is a progressive state".

The salt-to-software conglomerate patriarch heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the all-round development of Gujarat. He said, "Modi made Gujarat a manufacturing hub. Gujarat will be one of the leading state which usher in new india".

"I am extremely proud to be here today.. Thanks PM Modi for his leadership," he added.


I am proud to say Gujarat is the first state to cross 50 lakh Reliance Jio customers: Mukesh Ambani 


As Ratan Tata said we are proud of Reliance as a Gujarati company... My father started Reliance company from Gujarat: Mukesh Ambani 


Gujarat is the number one state in India in ease of doing business: Mukesh Ambani 


You first transformed Gujarat, now India... No leader has changed the mindset of so many people in such a short while, says Mukesh Ambani referring to PM Modi.  


I am privileged to be here at the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says Mukesh Ambani. 


Jan 10, 2017 4:05 pm (IST)


PM Modi made Gujarat a manufacturing state, says Ratan Tata


Ratan Tata, Chairman Tata Group, speaks at Vibrant Gujarat summit 


Jan 10, 2017 3:46 pm (IST)

Jan 10, 2017 3:46 pm (IST)

 

 



Modi Kurta & Jacket stall at Gujarat Summit

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi's signature short-sleeve kurtas and colorful jackets have become a fad at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with a company putting up a stall in Gujarat to sell 'Modi Kurta' and 'Modi Jackets'.

* Priced at about Rs 1,595 for Kurta and about Rs 5,900 for jackets, the brand is also available online on e-commerce platforms.

 


Jan 10, 2017 3:39 pm (IST)

The discussions during the roundtable would largely revolve around global as well as Indian investment climate and business opportunities.


After the inauguration, PM Modi will chair the CEOs roundtable on transforming India. Besides Chambers and Allen, global CEOs listed to attend the meeting includes:

* Suzuki motor corp's Toshihiro Suzuki

* Jean-Bernard Levy, CEO of French Electricity Giant Edf

* Yusuffali ma of Lulu Group 

* Sistema's Vladimir Evtushenkov

From India: 

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

* Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani

* Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group 

* Essar head Shashi Ruia

* Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal

* SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya

* Reliance ada group chairman Anil Ambani

* Vishal Sikka of Infosys

* Y C Deveshwar of ITC 

* Kotak Mahindra Group's Uday S Kotak


Prominent among the foreign dignitaries is Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin, President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa.


PM Modi, who arrived for pre-summit events, will host a lunch for heads of foreign delegations on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the inauguration.


Gujarat is targeting to sign a record 21,190 MoUs with the investment commitment of close to Rs 30 lakh crore during the three-day summit that will see more than 6,000 delegates participating in eight seminars and business-to-business and business-to-government meetings.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the eighth edition of vibrant Gujarat global summit (VGGS), that will be attended by fortune 500 CEOs, including John Chambers of CISCO and Boeings' Bertrand Marc Allen.


