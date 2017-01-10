Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017: India Seen as Engine of Global Growth, Says PM

Event Highlights
The eighth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, 2017, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad in the presence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and interim chairman of Tata group Ratan Tata among other dignitaries.
Around 20 heads of states and ministers representing governments across the world have attended the previous editions of this global summit.
This time, 12 nations are partner countries for the event — USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, The Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Sweden and the UAE.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said India is a bright spot in the global economy where the rising middle class offers a huge market potential to investors.
Here's a recap:
We are keen to promote tourism in a big way and this needs tourism infrastructure: PM Modi in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/LUQvWFC3FD— ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017
We have become 6th largest manufacturing country in the world: PM Narendra Modi— ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017
Making it simpler for business to be established and grow in India. pic.twitter.com/P3FDb0qTSb— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2017
My Govt is strongly committed to continue the reforms of Indian economy; have placed highest emphasis on ease of doing business: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/DZzUQyaejY— ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017
Corruption-free governance for a prosperous and developed India. pic.twitter.com/mev2DLnLvb— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2017
In doing this, digital technology has played a key role. I often say that e-governance is easy and effective governance: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/pbGQ1kujRB— ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017
India's strengths. pic.twitter.com/eVs1NiRbGe— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2017
We have seen in last two and a half year that it is possible to deliver quick results in democratic setup as well: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/unRLWn1TmK— ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017
PM Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit pic.twitter.com/Inoxl8YRu1— ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017
Have invested Rs 48,000 cr in Gujarat in 5 yrs; Adani Ports to invest Rs 16,700 cr to expand state's ports in next 5 years: Gautam Adani at Vibrant Gujarat Summit
Adani Group's investment in solar and wind will exceed Rs 23,000 crore by 2021.
Rs 1,200 cr investment to be made in edible oil business; water and cement business to see Rs 7,500 cr investment.
Adani group to invest Rs 49,000 cr in Gujarat over the next five years.
Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata on Tuesday said "Gujarat is a progressive state".
The salt-to-software conglomerate patriarch heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the all-round development of Gujarat. He said, "Modi made Gujarat a manufacturing hub. Gujarat will be one of the leading state which usher in new india".
"I am extremely proud to be here today.. Thanks PM Modi for his leadership," he added.
Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri @vijayrupanibjp addressing the august gathering in the inaugural ceremony of #VibrantGujarat2017!— Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2017
The inauguration ceremony felicitated by @PMOIndia and visiting dignitaries kicks off. A grand start to #VibrantGujarat2017! #MakeInIndia pic.twitter.com/GQiMhSDC84— Make in India (@makeinindia) January 10, 2017
#VibrantGujarat2017 welcomes the esteemed presence of honorable Governor of Gujarat, Shri O.P. Kohli!— Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2017
Modi Kurta & Jacket stall at Gujarat Summit
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi's signature short-sleeve kurtas and colorful jackets have become a fad at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with a company putting up a stall in Gujarat to sell 'Modi Kurta' and 'Modi Jackets'.
* Priced at about Rs 1,595 for Kurta and about Rs 5,900 for jackets, the brand is also available online on e-commerce platforms.
Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi has arrived at Mahatma Mandir to inaugurate #VibrantGujarat2017!— Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2017
Israel's Agri Minister @saruriariel meets Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi . Assures full cooperation in Make in India with Israel. pic.twitter.com/VmCwV1NeGb— Israel in Mumbai (@israelinMumbai) January 10, 2017
PM @narendramodi meets Anna Ekstrom, Swedish Education Minister & a group of Swedish CEOs at #VibrantGujaratSummit pic.twitter.com/fmbW0fHdgm— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 10, 2017
#VibrantGujarat2017 is a unique forum for exploring #business opportunities & developing new partnerships on a global scale.@PMOIndia— Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2017
Gandhinagar (Gujarat): PM Narendra Modi meets UAE Cabinet Minister Dr. Rashid bin Ahmed bin Fahad pic.twitter.com/iJxBQ3FLO2— ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017
Vibrancy of #MahatmaMandir at its bloom on the Inauguration Day of #VibrantGujarat2017! A huge welcome to all!!! pic.twitter.com/tyVWGB9U2D— Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2017
Inauguration of @VibrantGujarat Global Summit 2017 by Hon'ble PM Shri @NarendraModi shortly at #MahatmaMandir.#VibrantGujarat2017 pic.twitter.com/b41QPPsmbH— Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2017
Denmark's Minister for Energy, Utilities & Climate, Mr. @larsclilleholt held discussions with the Prime Minister of a wide range of issues. pic.twitter.com/Aud8mi75EK— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2017
A few more glimpses of ongoing #NobelDialogue at #MahatmaMandir on Inauguration day of #VibrantGujarat2017 pic.twitter.com/fNYzOYWCqC— Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2017
Israel's Agri Min. @saruriariel received a traditional welcome at Airport in Ahmedabad. #VibrantGujarat2017 @danielocarmon @Yoni_Blum pic.twitter.com/vcTOC52fpF— Israel in Mumbai (@israelinMumbai) January 10, 2017
NobelLaureates-Dr.Harold Varmus, Dr.Randy Schekman, Dr.Richard Roberts,Dr.V. Ramakrishnan discussing on Addressing Global Challenges#vggs17— Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2017
President Kagame meets with Prime Minister @narendramodi at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit #VibrantGujarat2017 pic.twitter.com/8X4Ml2ZYHp— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) January 10, 2017
PM @narendramodi interacting with a girl child in the Global Trade Show at Exhibition Ground in Gandhinagar, Gujarat #VibrantGujarat2017 pic.twitter.com/cglYUiZeKM— Newspoint (@NewspointTv) January 9, 2017
Prof. K. VijayRaghavan, Secretary @DBTIndia introduced Nobel Dialogue & #NobelPrize Series pic.twitter.com/TOXtdALxhX— Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2017
Esteemed Nobel Laureates at #VibrantGujarat2017 Nobel Dialogue pic.twitter.com/7pmidoukR4— Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2017
#Swedish Minister @Anna_Ekstrom speaking at the #Nobel Symposium in #Gujarat @nobelseries_ind pic.twitter.com/kDkwrpZEcq— Sweden in India (@SwedeninIndia) January 10, 2017
Nobel Laureates gracing the #VIbrantGujarat2017 Nobel Dialogue by their esteemed presence. pic.twitter.com/J6sHG7S0Ot— Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2017
Gujarat: PM Modi meets President of Rwanda Paul Kagame in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/rqVj0X5hhc— ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017
After the inauguration, PM Modi will chair the CEOs roundtable on transforming India. Besides Chambers and Allen, global CEOs listed to attend the meeting includes:
* Suzuki motor corp's Toshihiro Suzuki
* Jean-Bernard Levy, CEO of French Electricity Giant Edf
* Yusuffali ma of Lulu Group
* Sistema's Vladimir Evtushenkov
From India:
* Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani
* Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani
* Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group
* Essar head Shashi Ruia
* Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal
* SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya
* Reliance ada group chairman Anil Ambani
* Vishal Sikka of Infosys
* Y C Deveshwar of ITC
* Kotak Mahindra Group's Uday S Kotak