Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017: India Seen as Engine of Global Growth, Says PM

The eighth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, 2017, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad in the presence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and interim chairman of Tata group Ratan Tata among other dignitaries.

Around 20 heads of states and ministers representing governments across the world have attended the previous editions of this global summit.

This time, 12 nations are partner countries for the event — USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, The Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Sweden and the UAE.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said India is a bright spot in the global economy where the rising middle class offers a huge market potential to investors.

Here's a recap: