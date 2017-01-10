Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017 Live: PM Executes His Vision: Mukesh Ambani

The eighth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, 2017, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad in the presence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and interim chairman of Tata group Ratan Tata among other dignitaries.

Around 20 heads of states and ministers representing governments across the world have attended the previous editions of this global summit.

This time, 12 nations are partner countries for the event — USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, The Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Sweden and the UAE.

After the inauguration ceremony, Modi will attend CEOs' conference in which top global and Indian industry leaders will participate.

