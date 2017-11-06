Video Showing Group Beating Dalit Man, his Son, Goes Viral

: A video showing a group of people mercilessly beating a Dalit man and his son over an old election enmity is going viral in Madhya Pradesh. A huge crowd gawked at them like mute spectators as the attackers assaulted the duo.Kalyan Jatav and his son Mahadev had taken the Ater road in Bhind when they were waylaid by a group of men and bludgeoned with sticks. The video shows some men dragging and pushing the father-son duo to the ground, raining blows on them.Kalyan's son was severely beaten and could be seen writhing in pain, yelling for help.The father, a government school teacher, sustained grave injuries and was rushed to the hospital immediately.ASP Rajendra Verma said that case under relevant sections of SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had been registered against Pankaj, Ashish, and Vishal, who allegedly thrashed Kalyan and Mahadev on Ater road. "We have started looking for the three accused," he added.Locals claimed that the two parties had entered a scuffle last year during a bye-election to Ater assembly constituency in the Bhind district. The allegation is that some of the upper-caste musclemen had asked Kalyan and his family to vote for a particular candidate, but Kalyan defied, saying he will vote as per his own wish.The assailants managed to intercept Jatav and his son on the Ater road a couple of days ago and attacked them to settle scores.