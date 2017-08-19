Video Shows Chinese Soldiers Pelting Stones at Indian Troops in Ladakh

: A video, corroborating the Pangong Tso incident, has emerged in which soldiers from the Indian and Chinese sides can be seen indulging in stone pelting and fisticuffs.couldn't verify the authenticity of the video.The external affairs ministry had on Friday confirmed that such an event had occurred on August 15, and was subsequently discussed by the local army commanders of the two sides.China had, however, denied any such development. It denied the reports that PLA soldiers had entered Indian territory along the banks of the Pangong lake in Ladakh and said it is committed to peace and tranquility along the border.The two countries have been at loggerheads over the Doklam issue that has continued for well over two months now.Amid a border standoff with China, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will review the security scenario in eastern Ladakh over the weekend.His visit comes after Indian and Chinese troops clashed at a spot, north of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, on August 15. The Army Chief will be briefed by the Leh-based 14 Corps Commander on Sunday. The Northern Command chief, entire top brass of the 14 Corps and the local Indian Air Force Commander of the Leh air base shall be part of the review.President Ram Nath Kovind will also visit to Ladakh later this month. Kovind will present colours to five battalions of the Ladakh Scouts, an infantry regiment of the Indian Army.