Video Shows Soldiers 'Standing' on Militants' Faces, Army Orders Probe

A video purportedly showing soldiers standing with one foot on the face and neck of slain Lashkar-e-Taiba militants Abu Ismail and Abu Qasim has prompted the Indian Army to order an inquiry.The video went viral on social media platforms, following which the Army assured “suitable action”.The 14-second video is believed to have been shot on Thursday after the LeT militants, who had masterminded the Amarnath Yatra attack, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Aragam-Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar.“The Army has taken cognizance of the video and suitable action is being taken,” said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman, at Srinagar.With the encounter, the Army had dealt a major body blow to Lashkar, avenging the Amarnath attack in which eight pilgrims were killed and 20 were injured.According to the police, Abu Ismail and Abu Qasim alias Chota Qasim were Pakistani nationals involved in serious militancy-related incidents including murder, dacoity and other crimes.Abu Ismail had 15 FIRs against him and was directly involved in the killing of 14 security force personnel and eight civilians.The Jammu and Kashmir Police have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to ask Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to accept the bodies of Abu Ismail and his associate Abu Qasim.