Her fate in the AIADMK hangs in the balance with the O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami factions within touching distance of a merger deal. And now, there is another trouble brewing for VK Sasikala with a fresh video showing her free run in a Bengaluru jail where she is serving time in a corruption case.A new CCTV footage has emerged which purportedly shows Sasikala walking into the jail from outside in civilian clothes and holding a bag in the presence of uniformed men. Co-convict Ilavarasi is also purportedly seen walking behind her.The footage has once again raised questions over the alleged VIP treatment to Sasikala, who may be sacked from the AIADMK on Monday with the party’s merger.The footage has been submitted by former Bengaluru DIG (Prisons) D Roopa as part of investigation into her earlier report which had exposed the special privileges extended to Sasikala at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru.Roopa, in her earlier report, had alleged that Sasikala was being served specially cooked meals, apart from other facilities in the concerned prison.She handed over the latest footage as fresh evidence to support her claim to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday.Speaking to CNN-News 18, Roopa said, “The video shows the jail entrance from which Sasikala is entering wearing civilian clothes. I hope for an investigation into this.”In July, the prison department officers had admitted to a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Karnataka Assembly that certain privileges were indeed extended to Sasikala.Brijesh Kalappa, spokesperson of the Congress, which is in power in Karnataka, speculated that Sasikala might be returning from a hearing. “The footage can be misleading. It is not clear if Sasikala was coming back from a hearing or not. We should not jump the gun, and wait for the investigation report to come.”Prison authorities refused to comment on the issue.The Karnataka Congress government had ordered a high-level probe to look into the allegations in July when allegations emerged that Sasikala had given Rs 1 crore as bribe to Karnataka DGP (Prisons) to continue with the privileges in jail.