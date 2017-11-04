Vigilance Court Orders 'Quick Verification' of Allegations Against Kerala Minister Thomas Chandy

The Kottayam Vigilance Court has ordered verification of the allegation that state transport minister Thomas Chandy encroached upon government land and built a road on it to a lake resort owned by him in Alappuzha district.The order came on a petition filed by advocate Subash, who has alleged that around 2.5 acre of government land was encroached upon and land built on it to benefit Thomas Chandy’s resort. According to the petition, Rs 65 lakh from MPLAD fund — meant for welfare and developmental works — was used for the purpose.The vigilance court has sought a report within one month. The judge also dismissed the contention made by the state government that Chandy did not carry out illegal land filling.The government advocate told the court that legal opinion from the A-G has been sought in six complaints. The government advocate also said that complaints of similar nature are pending before the high court and has asked for more time.But the court ordered “quick verification” in this case.NCP minister Thomas Chandy entered the cabinet after AK Saseendran resigned as the transport minister over a purported audio clip of him speaking in sexual undertones to a woman.Chandy has also faced allegations of encroaching upon wetlands for his resort in Alappuzha.Alappuzha district collector TV Anupam has submitted a report on the allegations. Sources said the report states that there has been encroachment of Marthandam Lake. Earlier, the collector had submitted an interim report confirming the encroachment.Government has not acted on the report yet and has sought legal opinion.