Vigilance Registers Case Against Former Kerala Minister Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram: In an embarrassment to ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday former industries minister EP Jayarajan in a case related to alleged nepotism in appointments in key posts in PSUs during his tenure.

Jayarajan had to resign from the post of industries minister after allegations of nepotism surfaced against him.

Vigilance registered the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act after a Quick Verification and Jayarajan has been named as first accused. His nephew PK Sudheer – the son of the party's Kannur MP PK Sreemathi, and additional chief secretary (industries) Paul Antony are also accused in the case.

The development came on a day when the top leaders, including party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and other Politburo members are here for the party's ongoing Central

Committee meeting. The development is likely to trigger demands for disciplinary action against Jayarajan and Sreemathi.

According to the FIR, the preliminary enquiry revealed that Jayarajan allegedly abused his official position and conspired with Sudheer and Antony to appoint Sudheer as managing director of the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

The charges have been filed under Section 13 (1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act for criminal misconduct by public servant and fine as well as Section 120 (b) of IPC for criminal conspiracy that can attract up to seven years imprisonment and fine.