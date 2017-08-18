Vigilantes Beat up 6 People on Suspicion of Slaughtering Cow in Bihar
Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Jha told PTI some people surrounded a house at Dumra village under Jaitia panchayat on the suspicion of a bovine being slaughtered inside and thrashed six people.
Image for representation. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas via Getty Images)
New Delhi : Atleast six people were beaten for allegedly slaughtering a cow by in Bihar's West Champaran district.
The six were beaten up alleged cow vigilantes on Thursday, Police said on Friday.
No arrest has been made so far, he said.
Qudus Kureishi, husband of the village head, was also beaten up when he tried to intervene in the matter, Jha said.
On getting the information, he said the police reached the village and pacified angry villagers by assuring action against the guilty.
Additional police force has been deployed in the village, the DSP said.
