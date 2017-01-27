Vijay Mallya Alleges Media Called Him Guilty Without Trial

New Delhi: Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Friday morning took on the media with a series of posts on Twitter, saying media has convicted him guilty without trial.

Early Friday morning Mallya tweeted from his personal Twitter account under the user name @TheVijayMallya, "In our Country I assumed that innocence prevails till proven guilty. Media have convicted me guilty without trial with widespread influence."

Till this minute there is no final judicial determination on what KFA owes to Banks and what I may owe in my personal capacity after trial. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) 26 January 2017

Yet it is reported that I have fled or run away owing money to Banks that I never ever borrowed in the first place. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) 26 January 2017

On Thursday, he hit out at SEBI for barring him from securities market with regard to alleged fund diversion from United Spirits and termed the charges "baseless".

In a series of tweets, called the allegations of fund diversion concerning now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines a "joke" and said he is getting used to "witch hunts coming from all directions with no legal basis whatsoever".

"CBI alleges diversion of funds OUT of Kingfisher Air. SEBI alleges diversion of funds from USL INTO Kingfisher Air. What joke is this?," Mallya tweeted.

He further said: "Allegations of fund diversion out of USL are baseless. USL accounts were approved by top Auditors, an eminent Board of Directors n (sic) shareholders."

Mallya, who is now staying in London, also scoffed at suggestions that he had fled the country in the wake of the investigations against him saying his departure was "nothing sudden. I have been a non resident since 1988".

(With PTI Inputs)