Vijay Mallya Arrested Live: Liquor Baron Held in London, Extradition Proceedings On

According to sources, the cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are likely to be clubbed in the London court. His financial dealings are being investigated separately by the two agencies. More than half a dozen court warrants have already been issued against his name, and he owes banks at least Rs 9,000 crore.
Mallya has repeatedly refused to appear before courts and investigators in India since he secretly fled to Britain in March, 2016, after defaulting on loan payments to state-owned banks and allegedly misusing the funds.
Stay tuned for more information
Mallya’s Bank Story
2006: KFA approaches for a loan to IDBI Bank, bank’s committee declined the proposal.
2007: Kingfisher Airlines decides to purchase debt-ridden Air Deccan.
2008: Kingfisher Airlines debt touches Rs 934 crore due to spike in oil prices.
2009: IDBI changes its mind and decides to provide a loan of Rs 900 crore to the airlines.
2011: 11 bank accounts were suspended by service tax department for non-payment of Rs 70 crore.
2012: Mallya gives guarantees of Rs 5,904 crore for carrier’s loan.
2014: United India Bank recognises UBHL, guarantor of Kingfisher Airlines as wilful defaulter.
2015: SBI led bank consortium takes possession of Kingfisher House in Vile Parle.
2016: SBI led consortium moved debt recovery tribunal (DRT) to attach Vijay Mallya’s passport.
2016: Vijay Mallya in discussion with banks to settle debt.
2016: On March 9, Mallya leaves India.
Mallya went to Britain in March 2016 after being pursued in courts by banks seeking to recover about Rs 9,000 crore owed by his Kingfisher Airline. Despite multiple injunctions, he has failed to appear before investigators at the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Embattled businessman and loan defaulter Vijay Mallya, who fled to London in 2016, has been arrested by the Scotland Yard.
-
01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 242/950.0 overs 243/342.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 7 wickets
-
29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 288/650.0 overs 294/138.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 334/550.0 overs 313/850.0 oversAustralia beat India by 21 runs
-
28 Sep - 02 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 496/3146.0 overs 320/1089.1 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs
-
28 - 28 Sep, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 419/10154.5 overs 422/10162.3 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 21 runs