Vijay Mallya Arrested Live: Liquor Baron Held in London, Extradition Proceedings On

News18.com | October 3, 2017, 5:35 PM IST
Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore, has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in London.

Mallya has repeatedly refused to appear before courts and investigators in India since he secretly fled to Britain in March, 2016, after defaulting on loan payments to state-owned banks and allegedly misusing the funds.

Oct 3, 2017 5:34 pm (IST)

According to sources, the cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are likely to be clubbed in the London court. His financial dealings are being investigated separately by the two agencies. More than half a dozen court warrants have already been issued against his name, and he owes banks at least Rs 9,000 crore.

Oct 3, 2017 5:29 pm (IST)

Mallya has repeatedly refused to appear before courts and investigators in India since he secretly fled to Britain last March, after defaulting on loan payments to state-owned banks and allegedly misusing the funds by rerouting them to tax havens.

Oct 3, 2017 5:24 pm (IST)

Mallya’s Bank Story

2006: KFA approaches for a loan to IDBI Bank, bank’s committee declined the proposal.  

2007: Kingfisher Airlines decides to purchase debt-ridden Air Deccan.

2008: Kingfisher Airlines debt touches Rs 934 crore due to spike in oil prices.

2009:  IDBI changes its mind and decides to provide a loan of Rs 900 crore to the airlines.

2011: 11 bank accounts were suspended by service tax department for non-payment of Rs 70 crore.

2012: Mallya gives guarantees of Rs 5,904 crore for carrier’s loan.

2014: United India Bank recognises UBHL, guarantor of Kingfisher Airlines as wilful defaulter.

2015: SBI led bank consortium takes possession of Kingfisher House in Vile Parle.

2016: SBI led consortium moved debt recovery tribunal (DRT) to attach Vijay Mallya’s passport.

2016: Vijay Mallya in discussion with banks to settle debt.

2016: On March 9, Mallya leaves India.

Oct 3, 2017 5:23 pm (IST)

Mallya went to Britain in March 2016 after being pursued in courts by banks seeking to recover about Rs 9,000 crore owed by his Kingfisher Airline. Despite multiple injunctions, he has failed to appear before investigators at the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Oct 3, 2017 5:22 pm (IST)

Mallya was also arrested by the London police in April this year but was granted bail the same day. India had given a formal extradition request for Mallya as per the Extradition Treaty between India and the UK through a note verbale on February 8.

Oct 3, 2017 5:21 pm (IST)

According to reports, the liquor baron was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate filed a fresh affidavit in a London court in the ongoing money laundering case against Mallya. 

Oct 3, 2017 5:19 pm (IST)

Embattled businessman and loan defaulter Vijay Mallya, who fled to London in 2016, has been arrested by the Scotland Yard.  

