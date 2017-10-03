Vijay Mallya Arrested Live: Liquor Baron Held in London, Extradition Proceedings On

Oct 3, 2017 5:24 pm (IST)

Mallya’s Bank Story

2006: KFA approaches for a loan to IDBI Bank, bank’s committee declined the proposal.

2007: Kingfisher Airlines decides to purchase debt-ridden Air Deccan.

2008: Kingfisher Airlines debt touches Rs 934 crore due to spike in oil prices.

2009: IDBI changes its mind and decides to provide a loan of Rs 900 crore to the airlines.

2011: 11 bank accounts were suspended by service tax department for non-payment of Rs 70 crore.

2012: Mallya gives guarantees of Rs 5,904 crore for carrier’s loan.

2014: United India Bank recognises UBHL, guarantor of Kingfisher Airlines as wilful defaulter.

2015: SBI led bank consortium takes possession of Kingfisher House in Vile Parle.

2016: SBI led consortium moved debt recovery tribunal (DRT) to attach Vijay Mallya’s passport.

2016: Vijay Mallya in discussion with banks to settle debt.

2016: On March 9, Mallya leaves India.