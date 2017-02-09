Govt Pushes Forward With Vijay Mallya Extradition, Request Sent to Britain

New Delhi: India on Thursday sent an extradition request for liquor baron Vijay Mallya to the British High Commission, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA said it has an extradition treaty with Britain and that there is a legitimate case against Mallya.

The board of United Breweries on February 8 asked Vijay Mallya to step down as its non-executive chairman following a Sebi order which barred the embattled businessman from holding directorship in any listed company.

In an e-mail to Mallya, United Breweries' Company Secretary Govind Iyengar said that in the absence of any stay or vacation of the Sebi order, the "board is compelled to request you to step down from the board" with immediate effect.

Last month, Sebi had banned Mallya and six former officials of United Spirits Ltd (USL) from securities markets in a case related to illegal fund diversions, while probe is on into the role of auditors and change of control at the company.

Mallya and the six others were also restrained from holding directorship in any listed company.

Also, the Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted a detailed charge-sheet against Mallya and others in the Rs 1,300-crore loan default involving the defunct Kingfisher Airlines and IDBI, an official said.

The 1,000-plus page charge-sheet has alleged the losses to the public sector bank by virtue of sanctioning loans to Mallya's airlines without following proper procedures.