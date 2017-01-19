LIVE NOW
Vijay Mallya Live: DRT Allows Banks to Recover Debts in Kingfisher Case

News18.com | January 19, 2017, 12:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Debt Recovery Tribunal(DCT) on Thursday allowed bankers to start proceedings to recover Rs 6,203 crore debt from beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya.

DCT was hearing the pleas of a 17-bank consortium led by SBI against beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya in the Kingfisher Airlines case.

Mallya, who left the country on March 2, 2016, was declared Proclaimed Offender by a special PMLA court in Mumbai on a plea of Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe against him in the alleged bank loan default case.

Jan 19, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)

"The Tribunal has allowed our petitions against Mallya's Kingfisher and issued an order to attach their properties for recovering the amount (Rs.6, 203 crore) with interest," counsel for the consortium told reporters. 


Jan 19, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)

 The Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) also ordered attachment and recovery of industrialist Vijay Mallya's properties for defaulting on bank loans by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.


Jan 19, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

DRT allows bankers to start proceedings to recover Rs 6,203 cr debt from beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya: PTI


Jan 19, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)

