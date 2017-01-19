Vijay Mallya Live: DRT Allows Banks to Recover Debts in Kingfisher Case

Bengaluru: The Debt Recovery Tribunal(DCT) on Thursday allowed bankers to start proceedings to recover Rs 6,203 crore debt from beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya.

DCT was hearing the pleas of a 17-bank consortium led by SBI against beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya in the Kingfisher Airlines case.

Mallya, who left the country on March 2, 2016, was declared Proclaimed Offender by a special PMLA court in Mumbai on a plea of Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe against him in the alleged bank loan default case.

