Vijay Mallya Live: DRT Allows Banks to Recover Debts in Kingfisher Case

Event Highlights
Bengaluru: The Debt Recovery Tribunal(DCT) on Thursday allowed bankers to start proceedings to recover Rs 6,203 crore debt from beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya.
DCT was hearing the pleas of a 17-bank consortium led by SBI against beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya in the Kingfisher Airlines case.
Mallya, who left the country on March 2, 2016, was declared Proclaimed Offender by a special PMLA court in Mumbai on a plea of Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe against him in the alleged bank loan default case.
Stay tuned for live updates...
Vijay Mallya Case: Debt Recovery Tribunal allows original application of Bankers (i.e Bankers can now begin process to recover the amount).— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week