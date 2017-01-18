»
Vijay, Suriya, Ashwin and Other Celebrities Lead Charge for Jallikattu

First published: January 18, 2017, 5:33 PM IST | Updated: 58 mins ago
Images of Actor Suriya and Vijay.

Chennai: Thousands of protesters, mostly youth have gathered at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding the removal of ban on Jallikattu - Tamil Nadu's bull-taming sport - after talks with the government officials failed on Tuesday.

Celebrities are leading the charge in favour of the sport by putting out statements and tweets.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted for "peaceful protest"in favour of Jallikattu.

Actor Vijay "saluted" protestors for coming together for this cause. He also released a video on Twitter for the same.

Actor Suriya too batted for the sport: "It's in the people's court. This is for the people, by the people. Youngsters have come out without any instigation. This is a people's movement."

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada said: "I am proud Tamilian. I support Jallikattu".

Virender Sehwag too joined the debate.

