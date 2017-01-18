Vijay, Suriya, Ashwin and Other Celebrities Lead Charge for Jallikattu
Chennai: Thousands of protesters, mostly youth have gathered at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding the removal of ban on Jallikattu - Tamil Nadu's bull-taming sport - after talks with the government officials failed on Tuesday.
Celebrities are leading the charge in favour of the sport by putting out statements and tweets.
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted for "peaceful protest"in favour of Jallikattu.
Scenes of peaceful protest all around TN.Unity, peace and resolve will show our plea in the right light.#peacefulprotests #jallikattu
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 18, 2017
Actor Vijay "saluted" protestors for coming together for this cause. He also released a video on Twitter for the same.
Samanthapatavangala Ani*Peta* TamilNadu santhosama irukkum! #Vijay #Jallikattuprotest #BanPeta
— Vijay (@Actor_Vijay) January 17, 2017
Actor Suriya too batted for the sport: "It's in the people's court. This is for the people, by the people. Youngsters have come out without any instigation. This is a people's movement."
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada said: "I am proud Tamilian. I support Jallikattu".
Repeating what I have said the past week - I support Jallikattu. And I am a proud Tamilian.
Proud of the youngsters. Thank you.
— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) January 18, 2017
Virender Sehwag too joined the debate.
Wonderful to see protest in a peaceful way in Tamil Nadu.Request to maintain peace in your passion.Peaceful protest will be a lesson for all
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 18, 2017
