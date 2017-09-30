Vijaya Dashami LIVE: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'Issue of Gau Raksha Goes Beyond Religion'

Mohan Bhagwat ended his speech by quoting Sister Nivedita, who had said, "Samaj is the strength of the family: the home is behind the civic life and the civic life sustains the nationality. We have the essentials of all four elements among us, in our ancient Dharma but we have allowed much of their consciousness to sleep. We have again to realize the meaning of our own treasure."
Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
"During the colonial period, foreign rulers brought many disastrous changes in the education system and creating a sense of inferiority. New education policy should be carved out in a such a manner so education becomes affordable and accessible to every child. To save our innocent kids from vicious circles, family, society and government will have to take the effective steps. Falling prey to games like Blue Whale show how unsafe our children are in the age of internet media. Ensuring safety and value-based education to children is the direct responsibility of family, society and government together," says Mohan Bhagwat.
"Dr BR Ambedkar in his last speech at the constituent assembly spoke of 4 important things we must do — 'Hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives', 'observe caution ensuring not to subvert democratic institutions', 'make political democracy a social democracy' and 'the collective endeavour of the society being more important than governmental and administrative efforts'," says Mohan Bhagwat.
"Cows are used more for its urine and dung than milk in our country. For a small farmer to progress, rearing of the cow is a must. Protecting cow and cow-based agriculture is directed by the constitution. Rearing of the cow is not a matter of religion. I know many Muslims involved in rearing and protection of cows. Many Muslims have sacrificed their life for Gau Raksha," says Mohan Bhagwat.
"All policies and standards need rethinking, unique models of development based on the needs of our nation. Economic advisers will have to come out of old economic 'isms' and present solutions based on ground reality of our nation. Employment for every hand and remuneration for sustainable livelihood is a major consideration for us. The government should encourage people to adopting entrepreneurial skills and support them. This way we can ensure economic progress," says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
"We need an economic policy that takes care of all big, small and medium enterprises, farmers etc. The informal economy gives maximum employment. It is because of this sector that we have survived economic meltdowns in the past. We should ensure that these sectors are least affected. We should have reforms but we should ensure the stability to these sectors," says Mohan Bhagwat.
"Links between Rohingya and Jihadi elements are coming to light. If such elements come to India, they may have an impact on our security situation. Why do the Rohingya want to come to India? We need to study their background. They will not only put pressure on our jobs, resources but will pose a threat to nation's security. We had not even completely solved the problem of Bangladeshi intrusion when Myanmar's problems has been heaped on us," says Mohan Bhagwat.
"There is a need for partisan, transparent and clean administration in the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir. The determination with which terrorist infiltration and firing from across the border are being dealt with is appreciated. Provocative actions and the propaganda of separatists is been effectively controlled by curbing their illegal financial sources. The positive effects of strategy to neutralize the terrorists are now visible on the ground. Problems faced by refugees are still not resolved in J&K. They don't have basic facilities and lead a backward life. Problems of permanent residents of the state, who migrated from Pakistan occupied J&K in 1947, are still present. The problems of those who were displaced from the Kashmir valley in 1990 are remaining as it is. Necessary constitutional amendments will have to be made and old provisions will have to be changed in J&K. Only when constitutional amendments are done, can residents of J&K be completely assimilated with the rest of the country," says Mohan Bhagwat.
"When Pakistan invaded in 1947, the youth was inspired to stop the foreign army's Nubra Guards from crossing the Skardu (a town in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan). Sister Nivedita also made attempts to create a society characterising the same ideal national ideals as a Hindu nation," says Mohan Bhagwat.
Two people have been killed and at least 20 injured as a building collapsed during Dussehra festivities in Telangana's Nizamabad:
#WATCH: Moment when part of a building collapsed during #Dussehra festivities in #Telangana's #Nizamabad yesterday; 2 killed and 20 injured pic.twitter.com/ogqfBr5is5— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2017
-
29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 288/650.0 overs 294/138.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 334/550.0 overs 313/850.0 oversAustralia beat India by 21 runs
-
27 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 356/550.0 overs 258/535.1 oversEngland beat West Indies by 6 runs (D/L method)
-
24 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 369/950.0 overs 245/1039.1 oversEngland beat West Indies by 124 runs
-
24 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 293/650.0 overs 294/547.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 5 wickets