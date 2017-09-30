Vijaya Dashami LIVE: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'Issue of Gau Raksha Goes Beyond Religion'

Sep 30, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

"There is a need for partisan, transparent and clean administration in the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir. The determination with which terrorist infiltration and firing from across the border are being dealt with is appreciated. Provocative actions and the propaganda of separatists is been effectively controlled by curbing their illegal financial sources. The positive effects of strategy to neutralize the terrorists are now visible on the ground. Problems faced by refugees are still not resolved in J&K. They don't have basic facilities and lead a backward life. Problems of permanent residents of the state, who migrated from Pakistan occupied J&K in 1947, are still present. The problems of those who were displaced from the Kashmir valley in 1990 are remaining as it is. Necessary constitutional amendments will have to be made and old provisions will have to be changed in J&K. Only when constitutional amendments are done, can residents of J&K be completely assimilated with the rest of the country," says Mohan Bhagwat.