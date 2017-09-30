GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vijaya Dashami LIVE: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'Issue of Gau Raksha Goes Beyond Religion'

News18.com | September 30, 2017, 10:20 AM IST
Event Highlights

As India celebrates Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra today, top government and opposition leaders will take part in key events and rallies. The first such event was RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Vijaya Dashami speech at the group’s headquarters in Nagpur, where he cautioned against asylum to Rohingya and said the cow protection issue goes beyond religion. At 6pm, PM Narendra Modi will attend celebrations at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Maidan. At the same time, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi will attend a Luv Kush Ramlila event in the national capital.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 30, 2017 10:20 am (IST)

Mohan Bhagwat ended his speech by quoting Sister Nivedita, who had said, "Samaj is the strength of the family: the home is behind the civic life and the civic life sustains the nationality. We have the essentials of all four elements among us, in our ancient Dharma but we have allowed much of their consciousness to sleep. We have again to realize the meaning of our own treasure."

Sep 30, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

"During the colonial period, foreign rulers brought many disastrous changes in the education system and creating a sense of inferiority. New education policy should be carved out in a such a manner so education becomes affordable and accessible to every child. To save our innocent kids from vicious circles, family, society and government will have to take the effective steps. Falling prey to games like Blue Whale show how unsafe our children are in the age of internet media. Ensuring safety and value-based education to children is the direct responsibility of family, society and government together," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 10:15 am (IST)

"The government has already taken the initiatives regarding water conservation, water protection and cleaning of rivers. Social drive like 'Rally For Rivers' are also going on to connect water with trees and jungles," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 10:13 am (IST)

"Dr BR Ambedkar in his last speech at the constituent assembly spoke of 4 important things we must do — 'Hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives', 'observe caution ensuring not to subvert democratic institutions', 'make political democracy a social democracy' and 'the collective endeavour of the society being more important than governmental and administrative efforts'," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

"It is reprehensible that some people have been killed allegedly by Gau Rakshaks. In fact, violence of any form is reprehensible. At the same time, many people have been killed by cow smugglers. We must look at the issue of cow protection beyond religion," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

"Cows are used more for its urine and dung than milk in our country. For a small farmer to progress, rearing of the cow is a must. Protecting cow and cow-based agriculture is directed by the constitution. Rearing of the cow is not a matter of religion. I know many Muslims involved in rearing and protection of cows. Many Muslims have sacrificed their life for Gau Raksha," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

"All policies and standards need rethinking, unique models of development based on the needs of our nation. Economic advisers will have to come out of old economic 'isms' and present solutions based on ground reality of our nation. Employment for every hand and remuneration for sustainable livelihood is a major consideration for us. The government should encourage people to adopting entrepreneurial skills and support them. This way we can ensure economic progress," says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

"We stood firm on our commitment to environmental protection even while the USA went back on its commitment in Paris. Presenting ourselves based on our ancient values is slowly giving us a leadership position in the world," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

"To control corruption, the Centre has taken various policy decisions, yet there is a requirement for an integrated policy. The policy should address needs of industry, trade, agriculture and environment which will safeguard interests of all," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 9:29 am (IST)

"We need an economic policy that takes care of all big, small and medium enterprises, farmers etc. The informal economy gives maximum employment. It is because of this sector that we have survived economic meltdowns in the past. We should ensure that these sectors are least affected. We should have reforms but we should ensure the stability to these sectors," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 9:26 am (IST)

"The state government of Kerala and Bengal seem to be lending a helping hand to the anti-national forces for petty political interests. Issue like cross-border smuggling of cow continues to be the matter of concern," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

"Links between Rohingya and Jihadi elements are coming to light. If such elements come to India, they may have an impact on our security situation. Why do the Rohingya want to come to India? We need to study their background. They will not only put pressure on our jobs, resources but will pose a threat to nation's security. We had not even completely solved the problem of Bangladeshi intrusion when Myanmar's problems has been heaped on us," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

"There is a need for partisan, transparent and clean administration in the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir. The determination with which terrorist infiltration and firing from across the border are being dealt with is appreciated. Provocative actions and the propaganda of separatists is been effectively controlled by curbing their illegal financial sources. The positive effects of strategy to neutralize the terrorists are now visible on the ground. Problems faced by refugees are still not resolved in J&K. They don't have basic facilities and lead a backward life. Problems of permanent residents of the state, who migrated from Pakistan occupied J&K in 1947, are still present. The problems of those who were displaced from the Kashmir valley in 1990 are remaining as it is. Necessary constitutional amendments will have to be made and old provisions will have to be changed in J&K. Only when constitutional amendments are done, can residents of J&K be completely assimilated with the rest of the country," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 9:15 am (IST)

"Our initiatives over Yoga, environment and increasing recognition around the world is a spot of pride for the nation. The way we handled the events at Doklam have increased India's stature in the world," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 9:11 am (IST)

"The society has to stand together for the sake of a proud nation. Only then will the country's thinkers be free of views with foreign perspectives. A nation is always born, it is not made with artificial practices," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 9:08 am (IST)

"When Pakistan invaded in 1947, the youth was inspired to stop the foreign army's Nubra Guards from crossing the Skardu (a town in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan). Sister Nivedita also made attempts to create a society characterising the same ideal national ideals as a Hindu nation," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

"We have given a strong reply to those creating mischief at the borders. We have patiently dealt with the situation at Doklam," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

"Rashtra (Nation) is not made artificially. It is born. Rashtra is based on Sanskriti and people. Rashtra is unique and entirely different from nation-state concept rooted in power. Our Sanskriti binds us in common threads," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the Vijaya Dashami festivities in Nagpur, ahead of his speech, had conducted Shastra Puja (weapons worship).

Sep 30, 2017 8:54 am (IST)

"We need to decolonise the Indian mind. The Western concept of the nation is linked to power and state," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 8:51 am (IST)

"We've forgotten our history and our heritage. People from outside teach us about it and we realise that yes, we are great," says Mohan Bhagwat.

Sep 30, 2017 8:46 am (IST)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's begins his speech with a condolence message on Mumbai mishap. His address to supporters is being telecast LIVE, a move that has previously been called controversial and been condemned by the Congress, which has protested against LIVE telecasting of the speech.

Sep 30, 2017 8:44 am (IST)

Two people have been killed and at least 20 injured as a building collapsed during Dussehra festivities in Telangana's Nizamabad:

Sep 30, 2017 8:41 am (IST)

Baba Nirmal Das, who was to be the chief guest at RSS' Vijaya Dashami function is not attending the event as he is not well. Baba Nirmal Das is the head of Sri Guru Ravidass Sadhu Sampraday Society in Jalandhar.

Sep 30, 2017 8:04 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation at Ramleela Maidan at the Red Fort around 6 pm. At the same time, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi will be speaking at the Lav Kush Ramlila.

Sep 30, 2017 7:59 am (IST)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will speak at the right-wing organisation's headquarters at Nagpur anytime after 8:15 am. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, LK Advani are present at the venue.

Sep 30, 2017 7:49 am (IST)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi as well as the Shiv Sena will address their supporters on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Sep 30, 2017 7:46 am (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind kicked off Vijaya Dashami celebrations as he took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "Greetings to fellow citizens on Vijaya Dashami, a celebration of victory of good over evil. Shubho Bijoya!"

